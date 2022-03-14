Certified B Corp Saxbys Expands its Experiential Learning Platform to First Community College in Partnership with Rowan College at Burlington County

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For Rowan College of Burlington County (RCBC), experiential learning is key to ensuring that students are prepared to lead and serve in the community and throughout the world.

What better complement to RCBC's commitment to holistic education than The Saxbys Experiential Learning Platform (E.L.P.)—an entirely student-run cafe designed to empower the next generation of changemakers?

Saxbys, a Certified B Corp and coffee company headquartered in Philadelphia, is launching the new cafe in partnership with RCBC on Tuesday, March 22. This cafe will join a growing network, with residencies in institutions like Rider, Temple, and Penn State Universities.

The Saxbys E.L.P. creates a culture that empowers students to run their own impactful businesses and serve their community. Student Cafe Executive Officers (Student C.E.O.s) run and manage all aspects of the cafe, from team development and community leadership to the entire profit and loss statement. They earn college credit, a salary, and are eligible for bonuses during their tenure.

Leading the RCBC cafe is Owen Taylor, a 3+1 Business Administration student. The 3+1 program is a premier partnership with Rowan University (also a partner of Saxbys), in which 75% of a bachelor's degree is offered by RCBC prior to students completing their degree with Rowan University.

"I see so much potential for Saxbys to become a part of RCBC life," Taylor said. "It may simply be a cafe, but the people behind it can create strong connections to the community. It gives us an opportunity to make mistakes and grow and learn together."

"At Saxbys, we are committed to transforming lives by breaking barriers and challenging conventions," said Nick Bayer, Founder & CEO. "As such, we are thrilled to bring our Experiential Learning Platform to our first-ever community college partner–Rowan College at Burlington County–an institution that shares those same commitments."

"I've heard from many students, faculty, and staff who cannot wait for their first cup of Saxbys coffee served up by RCBC students who are honing their entrepreneurial skills," said RCBC President Dr. Michael A. Cioce. "Congratulations to Owen Taylor who is providing another example of how our students make RCBC the number one community college in New Jersey."

