Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Pop Up Shop" App

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Pop Up Shop, a new app that allows creators to upload a photo, tag products in that photo, and then make those products available for instant checkout, directly from their Link in Bio.

Pop Up Shop is a next-generation, photo-based storefront focused on creator-led curation and frictionless checkout. Creators upload an image that includes the item(s) they wish to sell, and then tag each item in the photo with the item's name and price. Clicking on a tag reveals more information about the item. Followers can purchase any of the items directly from the Pop Up Shop app, and the creator will be provided all the information necessary to fulfill the order.

"Services like Depop and LTK were game-changers for fashion and lifestyle creators. Koji's new Pop Up Shop brings that functionality directly to the Link in Bio, in a way that gives creators true ownership and control of their storefronts and catalogs," said Koji co-founder Sean Thielen.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

