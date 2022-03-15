GroundTruth Partners with Flowcode to Launch the First Intent-Based Quick Response Ad Solution for Linear TV, Addressable TV, and CTV Location data leader teams up with the #1 QR platform to create the first offline-to-online ad solution for all TV screens

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GroundTruth , a leading location-based marketing and advertising technology company, today announced the launch of GT QR Codes, the first intent-based quick response ad solution powered by Flowcode, the offline to online company building direct connections for brands and consumers through next generation QR technology. GT QR Codes allow marketers to go beyond impressions and brand awareness by creating digital and offline engagement opportunities with consumers through big screen TV ads with full closed-loop measuring capabilities.

GroundTruth launches GT QR Codes, powered by Flowcode. The first intent-based quick response ad solution for Linear TV, Addressable TV, and CTV. (PRNewswire)

"With no easy way to deliver an onscreen call to action (CTA), marketers remain frustrated by the lack of measurable data available for TV campaigns," said Tom Donoghue, CTV/OTT Vice President of GroundTruth. "This is leading to missed engagement opportunities for brands, especially from consumers who want more information at the moment of seeing a video ad. GT QR Codes are a perfect solution for advertisers who have been challenged with creating interactive connections with their audiences on the big screen. We are thrilled to partner with Flowcode, the leader in the QR space, to bring this offering to our customers."

GroundTruth partnered with Flowcode because it is the preferred and most widely adopted QR provider for TV networks, platforms, and programming, reaching nearly 100% of U.S. households. Flowcode works with 60% of the Fortune 500, powering millions of direct connections. Flowcode's first to market QR TV platform features custom-designed, privacy compliant, and TV optimized codes that enhance original content and programming, live events, and advertising across TV, CTV, and digital video.

"We're excited to build upon our existing industry-leading TV technology and team up with GroundTruth to provide advertisers with the tools to create and measure interactive TV experiences. GroundTruth is one of the only other companies focusing on meaningful measurement of the audience. Their location-based analytics goes perfectly with our best-in-class QR solution for media. We both believe in bridging the offline and online worlds to build seamless interactions that removes the barrier between a customer wanting a product and getting it - it's a winning combination for CTV, OTT, and streaming content," said Meghan Glenn, TV Sales Director of Flowcode.

Over $85 billion will be spent on linear and CTV advertising in 2022 ( eMarketer ), yet most of these ads lack online engagement that leads to consumer interactions. GT QR Codes CTV targeting capabilities allow marketers to reach relevant consumer audiences based on past real-world visitation patterns that reveal brand preferences, interests, hobbies and demographics. For addressable TV advertisers, GT QR Codes turns individual consumer moments from brand awareness to a meaningful, measurable action.

About GroundTruth

GroundTruth is the leading location-based marketing and advertising technology company. Brands, agencies, small businesses, and non-profits trust their performance-driven solutions to help them reach consumers during moments of intent that generate important business outcomes. GroundTruth's suite of geo-contextual display and video advertising products and services are available at scale through their self-serve omni-channel advertising platform, managed services, and industry reseller partnerships. GroundTruth's marketing platform is powered by a unique data set called "visitation data" accredited by the Media Rating Council (MRC). Their proprietary cleansing processes combine contextual mapping technology (BlueprintsTM), owned and operated properties, and third-party mobile location data, together yielding over 30 billion visits annually.

About Flowcode Flowcode is the offline to online company, building direct connections for brands and consumers. By unifying data-driven design with the latest in QR technology, Flowcode enables contactless connection with speed, security and ease. Privacy compliant, ultra-fast scanning, and designed with intention, Flowcode is the number one trusted QR provider. Our companion product, Flowpage, organizes your digital footprint in one mobile-first landing page, creating a seamless experience to more deeply connect with audiences while tracking real-time analytics. Paired together, our tech allows consumers and creators to instantly connect the real world to the digital world instantly and magically.

