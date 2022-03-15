KOOLABURRA BY UGG ANNOUNCES "FRENSHE'S PICKS" CURATED BY FRENSHE FOUNDER, ASHLEY TISDALE

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March, 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooted in quality, comfort and craftsmanship; Southern California-based lifestyle brand Koolaburra by UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) is excited to announce "Frenshe's Picks", a curation of favorite styles in partnership with Frenshe founder, Ashley Tisdale. Frenshe is a community-driven platform inspired by Tisdale's desire to be authentic about mental health and wellness. The site creates a haven for individuals to inspire each other on everything from style, beauty, interiors, and well-being. Frenshe's Picks brings together Frenshe's message of creating an inviting comfortable space to be authentic about all aspects of life with the belief that Koolaburra by UGG footwear brings comfort in the wearer's everyday– the ups and the downs.

Ashley Tisdale in Koolaburra by UGG. Campaign photography credit: Luke Lovell. Product photography credit: Koolaburra by UGG (PRNewswire)

I'm excited to partner with Koolaburra by UGG to curate Frenshe's Picks," says Frenshe founder, Ashley Tisdale. "Frenshe is a community that welcomes and creates a space for individuals to be comfortable expressing themselves. As a brand, Koolaburra by UGG celebrates comfort in the everyday through style while offering wearers the opportunity to express themselves without sacrificing quality."

Frenshe's Picks are made up of 5 spring ready sandal styles that reflect the iconic ease of southern Californian living that's associated with the Koolaburra by UGG brand. The curation features a palette soothing grey, striking black, welcoming natural and a pop of roseate with each style able to seamlessly incorporate into one's wardrobe. The BRB Slide ($59.95), available in black or grey, blends sport inspiration with comfort and features a quilted faux leather upper with a plush faux fur top sole that's perfect for a lazy day athleisure look. Lovers of faux-fur will find joy in the natural-colored Fuzz-it sandal ($59.95) featuring beautiful crisscross straps that's perfect for a casual day out with friends while the Furr-ah sandal ($59.95) in black features duo straps with decorative buckles and a sawtooth sole that makes them endlessly wearable. The spring season blooms with the Cameal Slide ($59.95) in rosette and pale blush. The fresh take on a traditional slide is a chic closet staple and sports a faux fur braided upper with an open-toe silhouette bringing a hint of romance to any outfit. Available now, shoppers can view and purchase Frenshe's Picks on koolaburra.com.

The tightly curated selection will come to life with exclusive images, created in partnership with Frenshe, showcasing Tisdale wearing her selected styles. Shot in Los Angeles, California, the images capture the ease and welcoming spirit that Tisdale brings in her day-to-day life and to the community she has built. The images will be showcased across Koolaburra by UGG's and Frenshe's digital channels including dedicated landing pages, emails, editorial content, and social media.

This is not the first time that Frenshe has partnered with the southern California based brand. On March 8th, Koolaburra by UGG and Frenshe, hosted by Tisdale, celebrated International Women's Day with a wellness brunch in Los Angeles, California. The mid-day celebration brought together inspirational females for a moment to united and unwind including Jessi Malay of Haven Namai, and Tabitha Hicks of The Pampas Mama to name a few.

Guests also celebrated a $40,000 philanthropic donation made to WEV (Women's Economic Ventures) by Koolaburra by UGG in partnership with Frenshe. Women's Economic Ventures (WEV) is a women's resource network dedicated to cultivating the power within each woman to realize her dreams, achieve financial independence and succeed on her own terms. WEV provides business education, mentoring and advisory services and funding to entrepreneurs. To learn more about WEV's mission, please visit wevonline.org

About Koolaburra by UGG®

Koolaburra by UGG® is a Southern California-based lifestyle brand designed with the modern family in mind. Rooted in quality, comfort, and craftsmanship, Koolaburra delivers effortless lifestyle essentials for the whole family. The brand's chic lifestyle staples are crafted with a focus on value and the ultimate attention to detail. To explore the world of Koolaburra by UGG please visit Koolaburra.com and follow on Instagram @koolaburra.

About Frenshe

Frenshe was founded by mom, actress, and singer, Ashley Tisdale as a platform to share her wellness journey candidly and whole-heartedly — from beauty tips and sanctuary-like interior design, to motherhood and mental health. Through meaningful content written personally by Ashley and the industry experts who have impacted her life, and a thoughtful curation of tried and tested products, Frenshe serves as a trusted resource for living a balanced lifestyle. Visit frenshe.com or @frenshe on Instagram to discover more.

About Women's Economic Ventures (WEV), www.wevonline.org Women's Economic Ventures is dedicated to creating an equitable and just society through the economic empowerment of women. WEV is a business resource network for anyone looking to start a business, grow a local business, or improve their business skills. WEV provides small business training, advisory services, financial literacy programs, and funding in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. While WEV's focus is on women, it welcomes people of all gender identities into the WEV community. Business courses, programs, and support are provided in both English and Spanish.

Since 1991, WEV has provided business training and small business advisory services to more than 20,000 people throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. WEV has made more than $6.4 million in small business loans and helped more than 5,500 local businesses start or expand, generating an estimated $770 million in annual sales and creating nearly 12,000 local jobs. WEV is a U.S. Small Business Administration's Women's Business Center and Microlender, as well as a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).

