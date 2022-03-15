SECRET'S OUT: TURKEY HILL REVEALS ITS NEW MYSTERY FLAVOR - BLUEBERRY PANCAKE

CONESTOGA, Pa., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the all-new Mystery Flavor from Turkey Hill is no longer a mystery. Turkey Hill has revealed that the mystery flavor is Blueberry Pancake, combining breakfast and dessert to create a taste so delicious you'll scoop up seconds every time. Flavor detectives who cracked the case and correctly guessed the limited-edition flavor have been entered for a chance to win ice cream for life.

Turkey Hill first introduced Mystery Flavor in January, launching a sweepstakes challenging ice cream fans across the nation to put their tastebuds to the test. Since then, Turkey Hill has shared clues online, teasing the new flavor with hints related to maple syrup, blueberries and pancake batter. While some mystery flavors leave you with an odd taste, Turkey Hill's flavor delivers on the deliciousness. The bright blueberries compliment the familiar flavors of maple syrup drizzled over fluffy pancakes to put an extra sweet spin on an everyday treat.

"Turkey Hill is all about creating deliciously fun moments families can share together," said Kriston Ohm, Vice President, Marketing. "Through Mystery Flavor, we were able to capture the spirit of a fun challenge the whole family could be a part of—bringing a little bit of joy and excitement to their day. We couldn't be more thrilled to finally announce Blueberry Pancake—the perfect treat for whenever you choose to enjoy."

Didn't solve the Mystery Flavor? Every flavor detective, even those who may have not cracked the case, can still savor Blueberry Pancake while supplies last, so hurry on over to the freezer aisle and try the limited-edition flavor. Blueberry Pancake is now available at retailers nationwide, starting at an SRP of $4.29. For more information, please visit www.turkeyhill.com/mysteryflavor.

ABOUT TURKEY HILL

Turkey Hill is the fourth largest premium ice cream brand and one of the leading refrigerated iced tea brands in the nation. Turkey Hill, in collaboration with Brookfield Renewable & Calpine Energy, receives 3 megawatts per month of electricity for the Dairy from the nearby Safe Harbor Hydroelectricity Facility. Combined with electricity from the wind turbines, the Dairy is powered by 100% sustainable energy sources. For more information about Turkey Hill, its products and its environmental commitment, visit www.turkeyhill.com or follow Turkey Hill on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or the Turkey Hill Nation.

