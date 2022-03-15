Untangle Expands Command Center to Support European Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle® Inc. , a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, today announced the expansion of its award-winning cloud-based management tool, Untangle Command Center , to better serve the needs of its growing European customer base. A key component of the Untangle Network Security Framework, along with Untangle's NG Firewall and Micro Edge, Command Center is now available to European customers hosted entirely on EU cloud infrastructure. Partnering with German-based cloud provider IONOS, the expansion makes it easier for Untangle channel partners to deliver Untangle's Network Security Framework to local customers.

Untangle, a network software and appliance company, provides the most complete multi-function firewall and Internet management application suite available. (PRNewsfoto/Untangle) (PRNewswire)

According to the Untangle SMB IT Security Report , digital transformation has spurred 58% of SMBs to deploy more than 10% of their IT infrastructure in the cloud – a 32% increase from 2020. To meet the increasing demand for cloud security, Untangle's partnership with IONOS will increase connection speed to Command Center for European customers, further enabling European channel partners to proactively manage IT operations.

The launch of the European Command Center demonstrates Untangle's focus on providing more resources to European IT teams and continuing to grow the Untangle partner base globally. Untangle solutions already provide significant support for cloud deployments across the US and Europe, offering multi-currency payment options. The launch comes after the most recent update to Command Center, which made it possible to connect geographically dispersed offices together in seconds using a mesh topology with auto-provisioning of VPN tunnels.

"Untangle's relationship with IONOS has enabled us to quickly build a separate instance of our Command Center entirely hosted in Europe," said Scott Devens, CEO of Untangle. "Our expansion into Europe makes it easier for our European channel partners to deliver Untangle's Network Security Framework to their locally based customers. Our channel partners now have the ability to offer their customers a complete suite of networking and security products running on a highly secure and scalable European infrastructure."

"Untangle already has a strong presence and support for the European market," said Peter Prahl, VP Digital and International Cloud Sales, IONOS. "IONOS is excited to be powering Untangle with first-class cloud infrastructure, so that Untangle customers can more quickly and easily access and control their IT infrastructure management tools".

brainworks's Managing Director, Derk Steffens who represents Untangle in Germany, said "brainworks have been working closely with Untangle and IONOS to bring networking and security products to the European market in an attractive European hosted package. Untangle's European Command Center will enable us to further expand the Untangle offering across the region with our with our MSP's, Resellers and their end-users, feeling confident that their data is contained locally and GDPR compliant"

Robert Hall, Brigantia's Product Marketing Director in the UK who has recently partnered with Untangle to add Untangle's networking and security products to their portfolio said "Being able to provide a European based Command Center enables us to bring on board more MSP's throughout the UK who are looking for a local presence and fast connections"

Command Center is free to use for customers with Untangle NG Firewall Complete subscriptions and/or Untangle Micro Edge with paid subscriptions. To learn more, visit: https://www.untangle.com

About Untangle

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About IONOS

IONOS is the leading European provider of cloud infrastructure, cloud services, and hosting with more than eight and a half million customer contracts. The product portfolio offers everything that companies need to be successful in the cloud: from domains, classic websites, do-it-yourself solutions and online marketing tools to full-fledged servers and IaaS solutions. The portfolio is aimed at freelancers, small businesses, and consumers as well as enterprise customers with complex IT requirements.

IONOS was created in 2018 from the merger of 1&1 and IaaS provider ProfitBricks. IONOS is part of the listed United Internet AG (ISIN DE0005089031). The IONOS brand family includes STRATO, Arsys, Fasthosts, home.pl, InterNetX, SEDO, United Domains, and World4You.

