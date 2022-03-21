Carbon Neutral Marketplace Voice Doubles Down On Emerging NFT Creators Focus

Paving Their Way to a More Accessible Future, Voice Launches a Second Season of Successful Virtual NFT Residency

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice , the carbon neutral NFT platform, is moving the industry forward in its commitment to empowering creators with an additional season of the one-of-a-kind NFT Residency program and a new, creator-first site design.

Emerging creators are invited to join the second season of Voice's virtual NFT Residency program , which is dedicated to supporting creators from underrepresented and marginalized communities. The Residency's collections will cover the world's most pertinent topics: equity & justice, clean planet, future-proof, and well-being.

"It's an honor to be able to work with another group of creative leaders and visionaries for this second round of the residency program," said Voice CEO, Salah Zalatimo. "The opportunities of NFTs are huge for both creators and collectors, and we hope to continue to combine Voice's technology with creative talents to better fulfill our mission of helping emerging creators get discovered."

Voice is the first platform to provide approachable access to the entire NFT ecosystem, becoming a go-to first step for all creators entering the space. The company provides features like free minting, no carbon impact, and the ability to transfer NFTs to other environmentally friendly blockchains and platforms like Anchor, Metamask, Rainbow, and more, and marketplaces like AtomicHub, Magic Eden, OpenSea, among others.

"We have always put a massive focus on the experience on our platform,'' continued Zalatimo. "We are one step closer to a future where NFTs are for everyone, and where NFT purchases are as simple as any other online transaction."

ABOUT VOICE

Voice is an NFT platform that is carbon neutral, easy to use and multi-chain compatible. At Voice, we believe that NFT technology will change the internet by introducing verified ownership to our digital world. We're building a way for creators and communities to be rewarded for their engagement–the way it should be.

