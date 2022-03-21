J.P. Morgan Targets Retirement Income with New Spending Capabilities Across SmartRetirement Target Date Funds

Retirement spending tools integrated into SmartRetirement target date series, participants to be provided with annual sample spend down amount and interactive spending calculator

New solution leverages JPMorgan Chase real-world spending data and participant research

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of enhancements to its suite of SmartRetirement target date funds, incorporating new spending capabilities to support participants through their whole retirement journey―from saving during their working years to making the most of those savings once they retire. The new enhancements will complement the firm's SmartRetirement Plus solution announced in 2021, which pairs J.P. Morgan Asset Management's SmartRetirement and spending intelligence with a protected lifetime income option, AIG Life & Retirement's IncomEdge Control annuity issued by The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company.[1] J.P. Morgan is currently in dialogue with multiple institutional clients regarding SmartRetirement Plus.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Logo (PRNewsfoto/J.P. Morgan Asset Management) (PRNewswire)

Once SmartRetirement investors reach retirement, the fund will be managed to allow investors to withdraw a portion of their investment in the fund each year until the target maturity year set at 35 years after retirement. In connection with this, the fund will produce an annual sample withdrawal amount. The sample withdrawal amount seeks to estimate a percentage of a participant's account balance that they could choose to redeem during that year, while still allowing for redemptions in future years through the target maturity year. The solution is delivered through an integrated digital experience that includes an interactive calculator to evaluate spending tradeoffs in retirement.

The new retirement spending capabilities have been developed by harnessing JPMorgan Chase's unique access to spending data from nearly half of U.S. households to better understand real-life participant behavior and spending patterns in retirement. This is backed up by the firm's research revealing that nearly seven out of 10 defined contribution plan participants are concerned about outliving their money in retirement, while 85 percent say that they would likely leave their balances in their plans post-retirement if there was an option to help generate monthly retirement income.

The firm's recent behavioral research, Retirement by the Numbers, informed updates to the SmartRetirement glidepath, with increased allocations to return enhancing assets driven by increased income needs in retirement. The research found that retirees need to replace more than 90% of their working income as they transition into retirement compared with the conventional wisdom of 70-80%.

"Retirees are increasingly looking to their employers to help them plan their income needs in retirement, and through our access to real-world spending data across JPMorgan Chase, we are uniquely positioned to build this innovative solution to help Americans navigate retirement," said Andrea Lisher, Head of Americas Client for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Through integrating retirement income into our award-winning SmartRetirement target date series, we are not only helping people build adequate savings during their working years, but also giving them confidence to spend down in retirement."

"The SmartRetirement glide path is built to withstand a range of market cycles and conditions to improve retirement outcomes, said Dan Oldroyd, portfolio manager and Head of Target Date Strategies, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The integration of retirement income capabilities will help to ensure participants now have an innovative, intuitive post-retirement income option."

JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend is one of only two blended target date fund series with a Gold Morningstar Analyst Rating1 and SmartRetirement's actively managed mutual funds are one of only seven target date fund families that hold a Morningstar Analyst Silver Rating2. JPMorgan SmartRetirement portfolios leverage J.P. Morgan Asset Management's industry leading insights including the Guide to Retirement and Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions, and are the result of over 250,000 simulations to ensure the glide path is positioned to endure a range of market cycles and participant behavior.

1 Source: Morningstar, US Fund Target Date categories. Analyst rating as of 10/4/21; applies to SmartRetirement Blend R6 mutual funds only.

2 Source: Morningstar, US Fund Target Date categories. Analyst rating as of 10/4/21; applies to the SmartRetirement R6 mutual funds.

