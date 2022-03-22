WAGNER EQUIPMENT CO. NOW PROVIDING SALES AND SERVICE FOR EV OPERATIONS BY OFFERING THE NIKOLA TRE BEV ZERO-EMISSION CLASS 8 SEMI-TRUCK.

AURORA, Colo., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wagner Equipment Co. is pleased to announce the arrival of our first Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) zero-emission, Class 8 semi-truck. Wagner Equipment Co. represents Colorado and New Mexico within Nikola's national sales and service dealer network. As part of Wagner's offerings, the Nikola Tre BEV will now be available for sale and demonstration, along with the Nikola Mobile Charging Trailer (MCT), intended to be deployed with the Tre BEV to facilitate charging at customer facilities. Beginning in 2023, Wagner will also include the Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) as part of its portfolio of trucks.

Bruce Wagner, Wagner Equipment Co.'s President / CEO stated, "Wagner, founded in Colorado in 1976, has a proven track record of selling and servicing a wide range of industry leading products including Caterpillar construction equipment, power generators, solar panels, Metso crushing and screening products, Genie aerial lifts, and SmithCo trailers, to name a few. Trucking customers interested in transitioning their fleet to electric now have an option in Colorado and New Mexico with the Nikola Tre BEV. With all of our products, Wagner's 1,400 employees and 11 full-service locations are committed to keeping our customers on the road hauling loads."

General questions regarding this press release can be directed to Chad Nielsen, Wagner Equipment Co. Marketing Manager at 303-739-3084. Visit https://wagnerequipment.com/wagner-truck-and-trailer/ for more detailed information.

Please join us on Tuesday, March 22nd from 9am to 11am for an up-close view, walk-around and test drive of the Tre BEV Zero Emission Class 8 Semi-Truck on display at the Colorado Motor Carriers Association (CMCA) offices, located at 4060 Elati St, Denver, CO 80216. Following the CMCA Event the Tre BEV will be on display for a media event at the Colorado Capital building located at 200 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203 at 1:00pm.

Contact: Chad Nielsen Wagner Equipment Co

Marketing Manager Headquarters

Phone 303-739-3084 18000 Smith Rd

cnielsen@wagnerequipment.com Aurora, CO 80011

