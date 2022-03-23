Springbrook Software Releases Mobile Work Orders App to Streamline Government Field Work

PORTLAND, Ore., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software, a leading provider of ERP platforms for local government agencies, is releasing a new mobile app designed specifically for next-generation management of field work orders. The app is powered by PUBLIQ® software, a company recently acquired by Springbrook, and will be available on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store available for use on iOS and Android™ compatible tablets and mobile phones. Springbrook Software serves over 2000 local government agencies in villages, towns, municipalities, fire districts, utilities, and cities in seven countries around the globe.

The Springbrook Mobile Work Orders app will be fully integrated with Springbrook's cloud-based Cirrus Utility Billing solution and enables field technicians to pick up and close requests within seconds. The app eliminates the need to maintain papers and call logs or return to the office for order updates. The app shares multiple data exchange points with Utility Billing, such as detailed account and meter information, assignments, and photos. Requests can be filtered by priority, status, and type and assigned to specified team members.

"Mobile Work Orders represents another example of Springbrook's mission to provide modern tools to our customers to manage their dynamic and rapidly changing working environment. By taking unnecessary travel, paper and manual processing out of the equation we are creating new efficiencies and relieving burdens from a local government agency's already stressed field workforce," says Robert Bonavito, Springbrook CEO.

About Springbrook Software:

Springbrook Software is the country's leading cloud-based finance and administration software provider designing solutions specifically for small to medium-sized local government agencies. Over 2000 cities, towns and districts from coast to coast use Springbrook's suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, payroll, utility billing, and collect citizen payments. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with a regional presence in over 40 states, and seven countries internationally. https://springbrooksoftware.com

