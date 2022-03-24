Carleton University's Sprott School of Business Teams Up with Academic Partnerships to Launch Fully Online MBA Program

DALLAS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Carleton University's Sprott School of Business, in Ottawa, Ontario, announces a partnership with Academic Partnerships (AP) to expand Carleton's high-quality and affordable MBA degree offerings to include a fully online program starting this July.

Sprott's online MBA responds to the growing demand for flexibility and the convenience of management education that prepares graduates to succeed in an increasingly dynamic and diverse global environment. This is especially important to working professionals who want to pursue graduate degrees to advance their careers but need the ability to study from anywhere and set their own schedule.

Students can apply to enrol in one of four market-driven, online MBA programs:

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

MBA with a concentration in Business Analytics

MBA with a concentration in Financial Management

MBA with a concentration in Management and Change

"The Sprott School of Business at Carleton University is delighted to collaborate with Academic Partnerships to offer professionals across Canada access to high quality and flexible online MBA programs," said Dana Brown, dean of the Sprott School of Business.

Sprott's online MBA programs emphasize experiential learning and feature a rigorous, integrated management curriculum. There are multiple start dates throughout the year and learning is self-paced with 24/7 access to asynchronous courses to accommodate busy schedules.

"We took great care to select a partner that brings significant experience and insight to online education delivery, as well as an openness to co-create a unique academic offering that meets the needs of professional learners and organizations," said Brown.

AP is a leading online facilitator focused primarily on adult learners and a partner to more than 55 universities, primarily regional public universities, helping those institutions expand access to top-quality, affordable and workforce relevant education. Carleton University is the first Canadian university with which AP has partnered.

Carleton and its faculty will ensure academic quality by driving all aspects of teaching, curriculum, and course content, while AP will work collaboratively in a consultative role with faculty in converting their courses to an online format.

The first cycle of classes begins July 4 with an application deadline of June 20. For more information or to apply for these programs or other University Online offerings, please visit onlinessb.carleton.ca.

About Carleton University

Carleton University is a dynamic, research-intensive institution that engages in partnerships to address the world's most pressing challenges. The university's corporate collaborations bring together world-class companies, researchers and a new generation of talent with 32,000 students to deliver innovations and results that are driving a more prosperous, sustainable future.

About the Sprott School of Business

The Sprott School of Business at Carleton University creates learning opportunities and scholarship that harness the potential and opportunity for business to improve lives worldwide. Through our transformational education, research and partnerships, we are cultivating the enterprising spirit of business to build a better future that is prosperous, inclusive and sustainable.

About Academic Partnerships

Based in Dallas, Texas, Academic Partnerships is an online facilitator that assists primarily public institutions of higher education across North America in taking their academic programs online and recruits and retains qualified students through program completion. AP's mission is to expand access to top quality, affordable and workforce relevant education, especially for working and adult students. Founded in digital innovation more than a decade ago, Academic Partnerships brings single-minded dedication, an integrated set of services and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners—even more so as we face the challenges brought on by COVID-19. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.

