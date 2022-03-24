COMIC CON POWERHOUSES ACE UNIVERSE AND LEFTFIELD MEDIA JOIN FORCES FOR FIRST CO-LOCATION

Cast of Shang-Chi to appear at The ACE Experience @ Awesome Con

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Universe and LeftField Media are proud to announce an exciting collaboration for a first-of-its-kind co-location, The ACE Experience @ Awesome Con, happening June 3, 4 and 5, 2022 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Awesome Con , the Mid-Atlantic's premiere pop culture convention, welcomes new partner ACE Universe to bring fans even more energetic programming, globally recognized special guests and one-of-a-kind experiences.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Meng’er Zhang (Xialing) and Florian Munteanu (Razor Fist) will be attending The ACE Experience @ Awesome Con on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PRNewswire)

The initial guest lineup featured in The ACE Experience are Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Meng'er Zhang (Xialing) and Florian Munteanu (Razor Fist). General Admission tickets to Awesome Con are required for entry and are available for sale now by visiting here . Photo Ops and Autograph tickets for The ACE Experience will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, March 29 at 1 p.m. ET via here .

This partnership comes as the first announcement of what is planned to be a long-term and deeper relationship between the two Comic Con powerhouses.

"We've known the folks over at LeftField Media for over 10 years and we discuss working with one another every year or so, but now the time feels right," says Stephen Shamus, ACE Universe President. "We believe that LeftField Media is the premier showrunner in the industry, and nobody runs a more professional event. The combination of their expertise and our ability to provide the greatest VIP guests in Comic Con history is monumental."

Operating within the Awesome Con show floor, The ACE Experience will bring fans many of the same experiences they've come to know and love from ACE Comic Con including Celebrity Photo Ops, In-Person Autographs and a Q&A from the celebrities in attendance.

Now in its ninth year, Awesome Con returns to unite fans at one of the largest pop culture events in the country with celebrities and experts hosting panels; cosplay contests; gaming tournaments; iconic pop culture memorabilia; and as always, a diverse array of activities for the entire family. The ACE Experience joins a robust lineup of guests, a full list of which can be found here .

"This is an opportunity for us to continue to provide our fans with top-notch entertainment and ACE Universe is helping us elevate the Awesome Con experience to new levels this year," shares Kelly Comboni, LeftField Media President. "We've always admired the programming that ACE Universe delivers and we look forward to combining our talents."

Tickets to Awesome Con are available now at AwesomeCon.com where exciting programming regarding guest announcements, special exhibits, and exclusive panels is updated regularly.

Connect with us and follow Awesome Con on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram , and ACE Universe on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

ABOUT ACE UNIVERSE

ACE Universe is a New York-based multi-media and experiential events company founded by Gareb and Stephen Shamus, who are the world's most innovative producers of Comic Con events. Gareb is a leading pop-culture expert, founder of the largest Comic Con tour in the world, an original producer of national Comic Cons and publisher of multiple award-winning magazines published in 75 countries worldwide. Stephen has personally produced over 175 Comic Con events, booked thousands of celebrity guests and played host to millions of happy fans. In addition to producing premium events, ACE Universe has launched a new service, ACE Signatures Send-In Service Today (ASSIST), connecting fans to their favorite celebrities through the on-going pandemic. Fans can view content from previous events and our virtual talent Q&As on www.youtube.com/ACEUniverseComicCon and engage with us on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter @acecomiccon.

ABOUT LEFTFIELD MEDIA

LeftField Media, LLC is an events company focused on developing face-to-face events in a range of communities rooted in contemporary culture and shared passion. LeftField was formed in 2014 by Greg Topalian (President, LeftField Media) and is now owned by Topalian and Clarion Events Ltd. With a keen sense of the evolving needs of businesses and their consumers, as well as new opportunities created by change, LeftField takes a clean slate approach to its work. LeftField's portfolio includes Awesome Con (awesomecon.com), Washington D.C.'s Comic Con; Rose City Comic Con (rosecitycomiccon.com), in Portland, OR; Anime NYC (animenyc.com), New York City's Japanese pop culture festival; and Anime Frontier (animefrontier.com) in Dallas-Fort Worth. Additionally, LFM is Crunchyroll's official partner in building Crunchyroll Expo (crunchyrollexpo.com). LeftField Media is headquartered in Shelton, CT (leftfieldmedia.com).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ACE Universe