FCP ACQUIRES LARGO, MD APARTMENT COMMUNITY FOR $71.9 MILLION

CHEVY CHASE, Md., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP ® with partners Insight Property Group and AHC announce the acquisition of Camden Largo Town Center apartments in Largo, MD for $71.9 million. The 245-unit community at 9701 Summit Circle will be rebranded Haven Largo.

"FCP is excited to continue investing in our home market with the acquisition of a well-maintained and high performing asset in one of the top submarkets in suburban Maryland," said FCP's Scott Reibstein. "As part of our commitment to the preservation of moderately priced apartment communities in the Washington, DC region, we plan to offer resident services and implement affordability requirements to a portion of the units."

"Insight is thrilled to partner with Prince George's County, AHC and FCP on this acquisition, where we will be able to create much-needed affordable housing in an exceptional location," said Tim White, Partner at Insight Property Group.

"AHC is delighted to acquire our first community in Prince George's County in partnership with the County, Insight Property Group, and FCP," said Mary Claire Davis, AHC Greater Baltimore Director. "We appreciate the County's commitment to providing long-term rental affordability in such a prime location, and look forward to adding programming and services to further enhance residents' quality of life."

Haven Largo is a low-density, garden apartment community offering a tranquil setting in a quickly growing submarket in Prince George's County, MD. The community is minutes from the Largo Town Center Metro Station and the Capital Beltway. Residents of the spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments have access to major employment centers including the nearby University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. Apartment amenities include in-unit washers and dryers, vaulted ceilings, kitchen pantries, and rentable garages. The community has a fitness center, swimming pool, grilling areas, and an outdoor gazebo.

FCP extends its appreciation to Chris Doerr and Will Harvey of Walker & Dunlop for their representation.

About FCP

FCP ® is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $9.3 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com.

About Insight Property Group

About Insight Property Group: Insight Property Group acquires and develops mixed-use and residential communities in the Washington Metropolitan area. Since its inception in 2009, it has built a broad portfolio of housing including affordable, workforce, mixed-use and luxury rental communities as well as infill for-sale townhomes. With more than $1.5 billion in investments, Insight has purchased, re-positioned and constructed more than 4,800 residential units and 200,000 square feet of commercial space with another 1,250 units and 120,000 sf of retail in the immediate pipeline. The company is recognized for delivering memorable, neighborhood-centric projects that create strong returns for its partners. For more information, visit www.insightpropertygroupllc.com.

About AHC

Founded in 1975, AHC Inc. is a nonprofit developer of affordable housing that provides quality homes plus education programs and social services for low-and moderate-income families. Based in Arlington, VA, AHC has developed more than 7,800 apartment units in 50+ properties in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. AHC's Resident Services program reaches 3,000 children, teens, adults, and seniors each year.

