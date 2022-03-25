Haldex publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldex AB (publ) today announces that the annual report and sustainability report for 2021 has been published and is available in both Swedish and English. The report describes how Haldex creates value for shareholders, employees, customers, and society. A digital version can be downloaded at https://www.haldex.com/en/corporate/investors/financial-reports/. A printed copy can be ordered by calling the switchboard on tel. +46 418 47 60 00 or by sending an email to ir@haldex.com. The printed copies are expected to be ready for distribution during week 16.

The annual report is published in accordance with the reporting requirements of the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). In accordance with the requirements of the ESEF, the annual report has been provided with XBRL tags. The ESEF files, in Swedish, can be downloaded at https://www.haldex.com/sv/corporate/investerare/finansiella-rapporter/arsredovisning-2021/.

In connection with the company's internal control work, an error in historical periods regarding inventory in Region Americas has been discovered and corrected. In all material aspects, it is attributable to historical periods before 2018. In the annual report 2021, an adjustment has been made in the opening balance 2020 between equity, inventories and deferred tax assets, and with corresponding amounts at the end of 2020 and 2021. The adjustment has led to a reduction of SEK 45m on the opening balance for equity from January 1, 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Luc Desire, President and CEO

Lottie Saks, CFO

Jenny Boström, Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +46 418 47 60 00E-mail:

This information is information that Haldex AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.00 am CET on March 25, 2022.

About Haldex

Over 100 years of powerful innovation gives Haldex unsurpassed expertise when it comes to braking systems and air suspension systems for heavy trucks, trailers and buses. We live and breathe our business with the goal to deliver robust and technically superior solutions which is founded in a deep insight in our customer's reality. Through focusing on our core competences and the passion we all share, we achieve the agility and flexibility that the market demands. Innovative collaborations aren't only the core of our products, but our philosophy. Our 2 000 employees, spread out across four continents, challenge the conventional on a daily basis in order to secure that the products we deliver create a unique value to our customers and the end users. We are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and have a turnover of approx. 4.6 billion SEK.

This document is essentially a translation of Swedish language original thereof. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the original Swedish document the latter shall be deemed correct.

