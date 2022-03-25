Hexaware Bags 4 Awards at World HRD Congress 2022

ISELIN, N.J., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World HRD Congress announced the winners of the Global Training and Development Leadership Awards. Hexaware Technologies has won awards in four categories – Best Leadership Development Program for Middle Management, Best Organizational Development Program, Award for Excellence in Learning & Development and Chief Learning Officer of the Year.

The 30th edition of the World HRD Congress focuses on the learning and development initiatives that are instrumental in preparing organizations for the future. The awards emphasize the role of leaders in mentoring their workforce to become future-ready and align their growth path with the organizational purpose.

Learning and development have always been an integral part of Hexaware's culture. It has driven extensive efforts towards launching programs that nurture the leadership traits in employees, equip the workforce for a dynamic environment and help realize the organization's objectives.

These awards are a definitive recognition of Hexaware's learning and development programs and will play a vital role in attracting and retaining the best talent in its ecosystem.

Senthil Nayagam, Chief Learning Officer and EVP - Revenue Assurance at Hexaware Technologies and Winner of this year's Chief Learning Officer of the Year Award, expresses his delight over the win. He said, "Our consistent focus is on developing impactful programs at Hexaware and we are glad they are recognised for delivering positive impact for our Workforce. We will continue to launch programs that enable the development of our employees' professional and personal capabilities."

