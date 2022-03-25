Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

InventHelp Inventor Develops Durable Water Pipe/Bong for Smokers (KSC-1544)

Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to maintain and clean a water pipe or bong," said an inventor, from Lansing, Kan., "so I invented the BETTER BUBBLER. My design helps to prevent the build-up of residue and it could enhance the smoking experience."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The invention provides a durable water pipe or bong for smokers. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional glass water pipes. As a result, it helps to prevent the pipe from cracking, shattering or breaking. It also could accommodate any herb bowl. The invention features a durable design that is easy to clean and use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-KSC-1544, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-durable-water-pipebong-for-smokers-ksc-1544-301509212.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.