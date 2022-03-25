InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Glove to Enhance Sanitation (LBT-142)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to sanitize surfaces and protect your hands against germs and bacteria," said an inventor, from King of Prussia, Pa., "so I invented the SANI HAND. My design could enhance safety and sanitation during the current pandemic."

The invention provides an effective way to protect against germs and the coronavirus. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional sanitation gloves. As a result, it could help to improve sanitary conditions and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a disposable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LBT-142, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

