Nucor to Fully Redeem its Outstanding 4.000% Notes due 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced that it has issued a notice to redeem all $500 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 4.000% Notes due August 1, 2023 (the "Notes"). Pursuant to the terms of the Notes and the indenture governing the Notes (the "Indenture"), on April 25, 2022 (the "Redemption Date") registered holders of the Notes will receive a redemption payment equal to the greater of: (i) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed; or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Notes discounted to the Redemption Date in the manner as set forth in the Indenture (determined on the third business day preceding the Redemption Date), plus, in each case accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the Redemption Date. The Notes will be redeemed with the proceeds of Nucor's recent offering of notes.

On the Redemption Date, the applicable redemption price will become due and payable upon the Notes to be redeemed, interest, if any, on the Notes will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date, and the Notes will cease to be outstanding.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy nor a solicitation to sell any of the Notes. The foregoing does not constitute a notice of redemption under the Indenture and is qualified in its entirety by the redemption notice that will be distributed to the holders of the Notes. A notice of redemption setting forth the redemption procedures will be provided to registered holders of the Notes by The Depository Trust Company.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which we expect will or may occur in the future and may impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's best judgment based on current information, and, although we base these statements on circumstances that we believe to be reasonable when made, there can be no assurance that future events will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking information. As such, the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may vary materially from the projected results and expectations discussed in this news release. Factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressure on sales and pricing, including pressure from imports and substitute materials; (2) U.S. and foreign trade policies affecting steel imports or exports; (3) the sensitivity of the results of our operations to prevailing market steel prices and changes in the supply and cost of raw materials, including pig iron, iron ore and scrap steel; (4) the availability and cost of electricity and natural gas, which could negatively affect our cost of steel production or result in a delay or cancellation of existing or future drilling within our natural gas drilling programs; (5) critical equipment failures and business interruptions; (6) market demand for steel products, which, in the case of many of our products, is driven by the level of nonresidential construction activity in the United States; (7) impairment in the recorded value of inventory, equity investments, fixed assets, goodwill or other long-lived assets; (8) uncertainties surrounding the global economy, including excess world capacity for steel production, inflation and interest rate changes; (9) fluctuations in currency conversion rates; (10) significant changes in laws or government regulations affecting environmental compliance, including legislation and regulations that result in greater regulation of greenhouse gas emissions that could increase our energy costs, capital expenditures and operating costs or cause one or more of our permits to be revoked or make it more difficult to obtain permit modifications; (11) the cyclical nature of the steel industry; (12) capital investments and their impact on our performance; (13) our safety performance; and (14) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any variants of the virus. These and other factors are discussed in Nucor's regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Nucor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date, and Nucor does not assume any obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law.

