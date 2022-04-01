Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Reports Revenue of $3,141,023 for Fourth Quarter of 2021 with Annual Revenue for 2021 being $11,065,770

Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Reports Revenue of $3,141,023 for Fourth Quarter of 2021 with Annual Revenue for 2021 being $11,065,770 Annual Revenues Increased $1,721,740 compared to 2020 for an 18.4% increase

CHICAGO, Ill., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsHub NewsWire -- Alliance Creative Group, Inc., ( http://www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com ) (Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX) is pleased to announce the results of Operations for the Three Months Ending December 31, 2021.

Revenues for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 ("Q4 2021") were $3,141,023

Gross Profits for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 ("Q4 2021") were $696,793

Net Income for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 ("Q4 2021") were $(42,537)

The total assets on the Balance Sheet for the Alliance Creative Group as of 12/31/21 were $4,083,533.

The total outstanding common shares as of December 31, 2021 ("Q4 2021") were 2,014,611 with 1,423,971 of those shares in the float.

The Company ended the quarter and year with $31,291 Cash on hand.

Total Stockholder Equity as of 12/31/21 was $1,528,824

Annual financials were:

2021 Revenues: $11,065,770

2021 Gross Profits: $2,427,526

2021 Net Income: $250,945

The full financial statement, balance sheet, statement of operations, cash flow statement, and disclosure statements are posted on the OTC Market Company website at www.OTCmarkets.com under the stock symbol ACGX in the section for filings and disclosure and on www.ACGX,us in the investor relations section.

Steve St. Louis, CEO of the Alliance Creative Group, Inc., said, "We finished 2021 strong with another good quarter and improved all our key financial numbers compared to 2020. 2022 has started off well and I believe it will be another positive year. Our team has done a great job expanding our kitting and fulfillment services and I believe we will significantly increase that vertical of the business in 2022 and 2023. We are continuing to evaluate all growth opportunities and are looking at all big picture long term opportunities and will update the public if and when anything changes."

About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a Packaging Solutions Company focused on Retail Packaging and Packaging Management. ACG helps its clients from initial concept and packaging development through final production and managed inventory solutions.The core business has been around since 1997. ACG currently focuses mostly on providing solutions for flexible and clear packaging, folding cartons, vendor managed inventory supply chain services and fulfillment. Additional services include but are not limited to corrugated boxes, commercial printing, labels, and other products and services related to the printing or packaging of consumer products. ACG's team includes experts to provide high-quality packaging and printed products. The ACG experience includes very hands-on operational support out of 6 different warehouse locations and several national and international manufacturing partners. ACG provides customer support during the entire product process or cycle including but not limied to creating, warehousing, delivering, and replenishing their packaging products For more information, visit www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us .

About PeopleVine

PeopleVine is a consolidated platform that allows businesses to build more personal relationships with their customers at scale. PeopleVine solves the problem businesses have creating and managing holistic relationships with their customers without using multiple products that only support a portion of the relationship building activities. PeopleVine seamlessly brings together the tools needed to market, sell, and operate a business with streamline efficiencies in a customer engagement suite and enables businesses to make data informed decisions to help generate revenue growth.

We are committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.

For more information www.PeopleVine.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

1-847-885-1800

Info@ACGemail.com

View original content:

SOURCE Alliance Creative Group, Inc.