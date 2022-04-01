Cue Health and Major League Baseball Expand League-Wide Testing Partnership into the 2022 Season

Cue Health Drafted as a Presenting Sponsor of MLB's Friday Night Baseball Games on Apple TV+

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health Inc. ("Cue") (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, and Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced a national partnership that expands Cue's support of the league-wide COVID-19 testing program. As MLB's trusted at-home testing solution, Cue will provide Major League Clubs as well as the MLB league office with its integrated care platform, featuring both the portable and reusable Cue Health Monitoring System (Reader) and the most accurate* COVID-19 self-test.

Cue's molecular test uses nucleic acid amplification technology (NAAT) to provide lab-quality results directly to connected mobile devices in 20 minutes. Cue can detect all known COVID-19 variants of concern and can be used on people ages 2 years and over, with or without symptoms.

This new partnership also designates Cue as a presenting sponsor of "Friday Night Baseball" on Apple TV+(r).

"Major League Baseball, like other world-class organizations, continues to turn to Cue for testing when the stakes are high and when accuracy, speed, and reliability cannot be compromised," said Ayub Khattak, co-founder and CEO of Cue Health. "During their 2022 season, we will once again serve as MLB's trusted at-home COVID-19 testing platform, providing the league with Cue's actionable health information in real-time so players, teams, umpires, and officials can have the highest degree of confidence in the safety of their sport."

"After a great experience with Cue Health during the 2021 season and Postseason, we are thrilled to expand our utilization of the Cue platform and fully integrate the solution into our health and safety protocols for the 2022 season," said Jon Coyles, MLB Vice President, Drug, Health and Safety Programs. "We are highly confident that the speed, accuracy and portability of Cue's COVID-19 self-test will help maximize our ability to successfully and safely complete the 2022 season as scheduled, and protect the health of our players and staff at our facilities, as well as their family members at home."

"Friday Night Baseball" games will be available to anyone with internet access across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes. "Friday Night Baseball" will include live pre- and postgame shows, and will be available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, and for a limited time, without the need for a subscription.

"Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ will provide an exciting viewing experience for fans. Partnering with MLB is another great opportunity for Cue Health to show millions of baseball fans why our smart device for your health is a game-changer," added Nitin Duggal, Chief Marketing Officer of Cue Health.

MLB's selection of Cue's cutting-edge healthcare technology demonstrates the league's continued commitment to organizational health and wellness and to protecting its key constituents during the pandemic while ensuring continuity of games. Together with Cue, MLB is able to take its health and wellness beyond Club facilities and ballparks into the homes of players and staff, while maintaining connectivity through the Cue Integrated Care Platform and Cue Dashboard.

In addition to MLB, Cue provides tests to other world-class organizations including Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Google, and the National Basketball Association (NBA), among many others. Looking ahead, Cue is working on new diagnostic tests, all of which will be compatible with the reusable Cue Health Monitoring System (Cue Reader).

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

About MLB

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing and community relations endeavors. MLB has consistently been the most-attended sport in North America and registered records in games and minutes watched this season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements". The words, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those related to the expected future diagnostic test menu and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

These products have not been FDA cleared or approved; but have been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). These products have been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of these products is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

