CVS Health Environmental, Social and Governance Report Details 2021 Progress

WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced the release of its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report – Healthy 2030 – detailing how the company is helping create a healthier and more sustainable world.

Image provided by CVS Health (PRNewswire)

"In 2021 we made significant progress towards our Healthy 2030 goals, with a particular focus on addressing health equity and protecting the environment," said Karen S. Lynch, President and CEO, CVS Health. "We'll continue to utilize our community presence, diverse assets and expertise to improve the health of people and the planet."

ESG highlights in 2021 include:

Improved health equity through the company's new Health Zones initiative, which addresses the six social determinants of health: housing, education, access to food, labor, transportation, and health care access

Expanded community health resources with a focus on underserved populations, including targeted COVID-19 vaccine outreach and hosting more than 1,700 free health screening events

Diverted 50 percent of all waste to recycling or reuse

Saved 33,500 MWh of energy through efficiency programs to reach company's goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

Eliminated 500K in empty miles through backhaul program

Became one of the first companies in the world to have its net-zero targets validated by the Science-Based Targets Initiative's net-zero methodology

Delivered more than $2.5 million in value of colleague volunteerism to nonprofit organizations across the country

Provided more than 159 million meals for people who are food insecure through partnership with Feeding America, with approximately 40 percent of meals supporting people who are racially diverse and food insecure

Announced increase of company's minimum wage to $15 /hour effective July 2022

The complete CVS Health ESG Report is available online at CVSHealth.com/Reporting.

This marks the 15th year CVS Health has reported on its ESG efforts. This year's report was developed in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards. For the past two years, CVS Health has reported in accordance with the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's Culture of Health for Business framework, and the United Nations Global Compact's Communication on Progress.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and approximately 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

Media contact:

Eva Pereira

781-686-4200

PereiraE1@cvshealth.com

CVS Health (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CVS Health