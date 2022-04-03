News Leaders Statement on Death of Photojournalist Max Levin

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the death of photojournalist Max Levin on Friday, April 1.

"Photojournalists must be closer to military action than most because of the nature of their work. Max Levin was an experienced professional from Ukraine who knew how to keep safe. Levin was reportedly killed by Russian forces while working north of Kyiv. We ask that his death be investigated as a war crime. Targeting of civilians, including journalists, is a war crime. Mr. Levin is the 9th journalist known killed in Russia's war against Ukraine."

