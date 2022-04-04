Hostess Brands to Give Away Free Hostess® Twinkies® in Celebration of National Twinkies® Day on April 6

National Twinkies® Day celebrates the anniversary of the invention of Twinkies®

LENEXA, Kan., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Twinkies® Day on Wednesday, April 6, Hostess Brands is teaming up with Gopuff, the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, to give Twinkies lovers a special treat. Fans who use the code FREETWINKIES22 at checkout on the Gopuff app on April 6 will have the chance to receive a free two-count package of Twinkies, limit of one per Gopuff account. Subject to local availability and redemption limit.

"Twinkies are a beloved snack brand and have been for generations," said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC. "That's why we take great care to ensure that the taste and quality of each pack of Twinkies exceeds fans' expectations. In celebration of National Twinkies Day and to show our appreciation, we're delighted to offer fans free Twinkies through our partners at Gopuff."

Fun and delicious facts about today's top-selling snack cake

Hostess Brands produces more than 1 million Twinkies a day and 400 million Twinkies a year.

On average, 1,123 Twinkies are produced per minute.

Hostess Twinkies were created in 1930 by baker Jimmy Dewar .

The inspiration for the name Twinkies came from a Twinkle Toe Shoes billboard that Dewar saw on his way to show off his idea.

The original Twinkies were filled with banana cream, which was later changed to vanilla cream during World War II due to banana rationing.

At any given moment during production, 15,000 Twinkies are in the oven and 35,000 are cooling.

Each batch of Twinkies batter weighs 2,000 pounds.

Did you know? Twinkies have a shelf life of only 45 days.

Today, Hostess Twinkies are available in four everyday flavors, including classic, mixed berry flavored, banana flavored and chocolate cake, as well as limited-time seasonal flavors, and in three convenient sizes – a two-count single-serve, a 10-count multi-pack and a 16-count family pack.

Follow Hostess on Instagram and Facebook and share how you're celebrating by using #NationalTwinkiesDay. To learn more about the Twinkies brand, visit the Hostess website at https://www.hostesscakes.com.

Those in a Gopuff delivery zone who are craving the irresistible snack can visit the app for a chance to receive a free two-count package of Twinkies.

About Hostess® Twinkies®

Since being introduced in 1930, Hostess® Twinkies® have grown to become a top-selling snack cake. The craveable golden sponge cake contains creamy filling and is a perfect snack for any occasion any time of day.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a leading sweet snacks company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing products in North America under the Hostess® and Voortman® brands. The company produces a variety of new and classic treats, including iconic Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, please visit www.hostessbrands.com.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to platform for instant delivery of consumers' evolving everyday needs. With an unmatched assortment of products including cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food and drinks, and local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets, Gopuff brings a unique, seamless, and reliable experience to customers in over 1,000 cities for a flat $1.95 delivery fee. Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the instant needs category and continues to build the rails for the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

