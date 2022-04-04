KISS Products Launches E-Commerce Site, Falscara.com

KISS Products launches dedicated e-commerce site for its top-selling lash franchise, Falscara

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Products is proud to announce Falscara.com, a digital commerce site dedicated to the Falscara franchise. Falscara offers a customizable, accessible, at-home lash extension solution that continues to grow in popularity, and Falscara.com is an online destination for consumers to shop the collection from the Falscara Starter Kit to Individual Wisps and Multipacks all from the comfort of their homes.

Falscara is a digitally-native brand which launched in 2020 and saw immense growth early on as a DIY at-home solution for lash extensions. Falscara has continued to see high sales performance and high social performance - it has gone viral four times and #Falscara has over 60 million views on TikTok. Falscara's continued success can be attributed to the customization and personalization that consumers have when building their lashes at home as well as the ease of use.

In addition to the website, KISS Products has launched five new wisp styles that are online exclusives. The new Faslcara Wisp Multipacks include:

Bambi Wisps – a brown/black mix wisp for a natural doe-eyed finish

Shorty Wisps– Short, sweet & subtle in length

So X-tra Wisps – amped up crisscross pattern for a super wispy look

Spiky Glam Wisps – trendy & glam high-density spiked effect

Accent Wisps – versatile style made for stacking or wearing on its own

"Launching Falscara.com was a natural progression for the Falscara franchise. Since its launch, Falscara has changed the lash extension category, bringing something that normally only existed in salons to consumers at-home, all during a time when DIY beauty was at an all-time high. Falscara continues to have incredible staying power in the category and continues to see growth, which is why we wanted to create a brand destination dedicated to information, education and inspiration." - KISS Products SVP of Global Marketing, Annette DeVita- Goldstein

About KISS

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, haircare, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.KISSusa.com .

