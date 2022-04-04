Kuang-Chu (K.C.) Chiang Joins Olshan as Partner in Tax Practice

Chiang Joins Former Colleague Eduardo Cukier who Arrived in January 2022 as Tax Chair

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a premier mid-sized U.S. law firm, announced today that Kuang-Chu (K.C.) Chiang has joined the firm as a Partner in the Tax Practice. Chiang brings over 22 years-experience advising clients on the tax aspects of domestic and international capital market transactions, acquisitions and dispositions, as well as the formation of onshore and offshore private equity, real estate and hedge funds.

Olshan Logo (PRNewswire)

"K.C. & Eduardo are the latest stellar laterals joining Olshan," noted Steven Gursky , Olshan co-administrative partner.

"I worked closely together with K.C. at a major AmLaw200 firm for over ten years, and I'm thrilled that he has joined our tax practice at Olshan," said Eduardo Cukier, who joined Olshan as Chair of the Tax Practice in January 2022. "Olshan has a sophisticated U.S. and international transactional tax practice and K.C.'s exceptional skillset and versatility in advising on issues ranging from joint ventures, corporate mergers, and various acquisition financings will be of tremendous value to our clients."

"We have built an exceptional Tax Practice that supports client needs across industries and practices, and K.C.'s deep experience in all aspects of transactional tax matters affecting U.S. and global clients make him a superb addition to Olshan," said Steven Gursky, co-administrative partner at Olshan. "K.C. and Eduardo are the latest stellar laterals that have joined Olshan with significant AmLaw100/AmLaw200 experience, attracted by our sophisticated level of practice, collaborative environment and diverse range of clients."

Chiang's practice is focused on tax considerations related to structuring issues for transactions and he deals extensively with partnerships, LLCs and other joint ventures; corporate mergers, spin-offs and reorganizations; Controlled Foreign Corporations (CFCs) and Passive Foreign Investment Companies (PFICs); leveraged buyouts and other acquisition financings; tax treaties, hybrid entities and conduit financings; and financial products and securitizations.

"I personally collaborated with Eduardo on tax matters at our former firm and know that this is an excellent opportunity to work with a highly talented team supporting an impressive group of clients," said Chiang. "Working with a firm with a collegial culture was a top priority, and I am excited to begin working with my new colleagues in bringing to clients the deal and structuring capability that my experience offers."

Chiang earned both his J.D. and LL.M (Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar) at Columbia Law School and earned a Master of Laws and a Bachelor of Laws at National Taiwan University. He was named a "Next Generation Lawyer" in International Taxation by Legal 500 in 2018 and has published in tax industry journals. Chiang is fluent in Mandarin.

About Olshan

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

Contact:

Madelaine Miller Strauss mmillerstrauss@gmail.com 646.331.2691



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP