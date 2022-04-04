Qualcomm Completes Acquisition of Arriver Business from SSW Partners

Augmenting and Accelerating Qualcomm Technologies ADAS Offering

SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced it has completed its acquisition of Arriver™ from SSW Partners, enhancing Qualcomm Technologies ability to deliver open, fully integrated, and competitive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) solutions to automakers and Tier-1 suppliers at scale.

Cristiano Amon, President & CEO, Qualcomm, Inc & Nakul Duggal, senior vice president and GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc (PRNewswire)

"As we become a key technology partner to the automotive industry, Arriver's Driver Assistance assets will accelerate our efforts to deliver a leading, ADAS solution as part of our Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ platform," said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president and GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We remain committed to offering advanced solutions for all vehicle tiers and levels and with Arriver's Driver Assistance assets now part of the Snapdragon Ride™ Platform, we are better positioned to power the future of autonomous driving. We are thrilled to welcome the talented team from Arriver."

As a result of the acquisition, Qualcomm Technologies will incorporate Arriver's Computer Vision, Drive Policy and Driver Assistance assets into its leading Snapdragon Ride™ Platform portfolio, building on its previous collaboration with Arriver, when owned by Veoneer Inc. Snapdragon Ride Platform, a comprehensive portfolio for high performance central compute and vision system solutions features Snapdragon® family of SoCs and accelerator products, addresses the automotive ecosystem's growing needs for a scalable and upgradeable integrated software SoC aimed at providing functional safety. In addition to its ability to scale across a wide range of vehicle types, Snapdragon Ride platform's modularity provides the flexibility to leverage software functionality developed by automakers.

Further financial details on the transaction will be provided at our upcoming earnings call in April 2022.

Veoneer and Qualcomm Technologies will also expand their strategic collaboration. The parties have signed a new agreement that ensures the continuation of service and support for customers and details their future collaboration on roadmap alignment and technology cooperation in the development for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. Veoneer and Qualcomm Technologies will further engage in joint go-to-market activities including on-the-road demonstrations of combined Qualcomm/Arriver- Veoneer advanced ADAS solutions for L2+ and beyond.

With more than 20 years of automotive industry experience, Qualcomm Technologies is well-positioned to provide advanced solutions that support the ongoing transformation of the automotive industry, resulting in connected vehicles, autonomous driving and electrification. Building on Qualcomm Technologies 'one technology roadmap' of connectivity, low power high compute, camera, graphics, artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and its systems engineering expertise, the Company as of the first quarter of fiscal 2022, secured a more than $13 billion automotive design-win pipeline. Qualcomm Technologies currently works with all leading auto companies, with momentum continuing in the ADAS and AD segments, recently announcing technology collaborations with General Motors, BMW, Ferrari and Renault.

