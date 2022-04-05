5WPR's Culture Report Reveals That the Future of Consumerism is Powered by Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has released their Consumer Culture Report revealing that consumers between the ages of 16 and 24 rely on artificial intelligence (AI) shopping assistance - including voice assistance and virtual reality try-ons - more than any other generation.

When asked if they utilized AI while shopping online, 55% of Gen Z responded yes, compared to only 37% of all other respondents who were asked the same question. Of the youngest consumers who utilize AI offerings, 15% claim to use AI every time they make an online purchase.

"As AI developments continue to seamlessly integrate hyper-personalization into online shopping experiences, we expect to see consumers of all age groups adapt," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "But as the first fully digitally native consumer group, Gen-Z consumers already know how to use the technology necessary to engage in the full experience, so there is little-to-no learning curve. As technologies emerge, we will undoubtedly continue to see younger consumers as the earliest adopters."

When asked to rank common AI features by how often they utilize them while shopping online, the youngest set of consumers report reverse image search as their most-used AI feature, while the remaining age groups chose interactive chat.

Overall, the rankings are as follows:

Interactive Chat (50%) Voice Search (43%) Reverse Image Search (37%)

As a leading consumer PR firm, and an award-winning digital agency, 5WPR is committed to being a trailblazer in the industry, providing clients with the most up-to-date consumer insights. The information gathered from the survey guides strategy, planning and execution of client campaigns.

The research was conducted by Censuswide, with 2,002 respondents aged 16+ across the USA between 11.18.21 and 11.22.21. The survey was conducted from a nationally representative of American adults. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

