Cruiseline.com Announces 2022 Member Choice Award Winners; Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises Take Top Honors

Using community-generated review data rankings, Cruiseline.com names best cruise lines and ships of the past year.

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruiseline.com is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Member Choice Awards. These award ratings come from the review rankings submitted by over 4,000 Cruiseline.com members who sailed in cruises in 2021. This year's awards have been given in a variety of categories to top cruise lines and cruise ships.

The 2022 Member Choice Awards captured review rankings of travelers who sailed during the COVID-19 pandemic, spanning from when cruise lines resumed operations from the United States (this past June) through the end of 2021. The data in these awards include ratings received with new health and safety protocols in place. The ratings give a picture of how lines have adapted to procedures set in place for cruising to resume in a safe manner.

2022 Member Choice Awards reflect ratings given only for cruise ships that resumed operations last year. As most cruise lines slowly staggered the number of ships they brought into service, our member reviews and ratings only reflect the cruise lines and ships actively sailing in this time period.

"In the span of only six months, we received over four thousand member reviews from travelers who cruised in 2021. Although cruising looked a little different than years past, the main theme in the feedback we received from our community was how excited everyone was to be back out on the high seas and cruising once again," said Jamie Cash, General Manager of Cruiseline.com and Shipmate. "Our 2022 Member Choice Awards recognize the cruise lines and ships receiving top rankings from our community. We congratulate these winners for their ability to adapt to the 'new world' of cruising, while at the same providing a fun and safe experience for travelers."

Royal Caribbean International led the pack in this years' Member Choice Awards with ten best-in-category recognitions. Celebrity Cruises also received high marks from our members with multiple awards. Other cruise lines receiving top ratings include mainstream lines Carnival Cruise Line and Princess Cruises, and luxury brand Oceania Cruises.

These are the official winners of the 2022 Cruiseline.com Member Choice Awards:

Cruise Line: Overall

This category includes the highest member rankings of top-performing cruise lines of the year. Awards have been named for overall mainstream cruise line, top premium cruise line, best river/luxury line, highest ranked cruise line for first-timers, top cruise line for couples, and best line for families:

Best Mainstream Cruise Line Score

Royal Caribbean 4.471 Disney Cruise Line 4.482 Norwegian 4.431 Carnival 4.388 MSC 4.356

Best Premium Cruise Line Score

Celebrity Cruises 4.535 Princess Cruises 4.495 Virgin Voyages 4.489 Holland America 4.488

Best Luxury/River Cruise Line Score

Oceania Cruises 4.204 AmaWaterways 4.158 Viking Cruises 4.017 Silversea 3.798 Regent Seven Seas 3.788

Best Cruise Line for First-Timers Score

Royal Caribbean 4.563 Carnival Cruise Lines 4.374 Norwegian Cruise Line 4.274 MSC Cruises 3.871 Celebrity Cruises 3.740

Best Cruise Line for Couples Score

Royal Caribbean 4.568 Celebrity Cruises 4.558 Holland America Line 4.520 P&O Cruises 4.489 Disney Cruise Line 4.485

Best Cruise Line for Families Score

Royal Caribbean 4.448 Carnival Cruise Lines 4.413 Princess Cruises 4.376 Silversea Cruises 4.350 Disney Cruise Line 4.339

Cruise Line: Onboard Experience

These awards cover rankings for overall cruise lines that members ranked highest for onboard experience elements. Following are the 2022 Member Choice Award winners for the best cruise lines in food and dining, onboard activities, and staff/service:

Best Cruise Line - Food & Dining Score

Celebrity Cruises 4.622 Royal Caribbean 4.519 Disney Cruise Line 4.468 Regent Seven Seas Cruises 4.465 AmaWaterways 4.451

Best Cruise Line for Onboard Activities Score

Royal Caribbean 4.346 Celebrity Cruises 4.284 Princess Cruises 4.023 Oceania Cruises 4.021 Carnival Cruise Lines 4.019

Best Cruise Line for Service and Staff Score

Princess Cruises 4.832 Royal Caribbean 4.797 Celebrity Cruises 4.778 Oceania Cruises 4.760 Silversea Cruises 4.751

Cruise Ship: Overall

This awards category covers member review rankings of the top-performing cruise ships for the year. Awards have been given in this sector for best cruise ship and the best new cruise ship of 2021:

Best Overall Cruise Ship Score

Mariner of the Seas 4.482 Oasis of the Seas 4.469 Allure of the Seas 4.468 Freedom of the Seas 4.455 Mardi Gras 4.419

Best New Cruise Ship of 2021 Score

Mardi Gras 4.337 Odyssey of the Seas 4.281 Celebrity Apex 4.193 Norwegian Encore 4.049 Carnival Panorama 3.908

Cruise Ship: Onboard Experience

These awards cover onboard ship experience elements. Following are the 2022 Member Choice Awards winners for the best cruise ships of the year in food and dining, onboard activities, and staff/service:

Best Cruise Ship for Food & Dining Score

Celebrity Edge 4.776 Celebrity Summit 4.707 Symphony of the Seas 4.682 Freedom of the Seas 4.633 Norwegian Escape 4.631

Best Cruise Ship for Onboard Activities Score

Freedom of the Seas 4.537 Oasis of the Seas 4.525 Celebrity Summit 4.505 Symphony of the Seas 4.444 Allure of the Seas 4.440

Best Cruise Ship for Service & Staff Score



Celebrity Summit (TIE) Celebrity Edge and 4.900 Norwegian Bliss 4.891 Serenade of the Seas 4.882 Norwegian Escape 4.872

About Cruiseline.com

Finding the right cruise is not an easy task so Cruiseline.com is here to simplify the process. Everyone from first-time cruisers to seasoned sailors can find their dream vacation using Cruiseline.com's reviews, cruise advice articles, advanced deal search features, user-submitted photos, and an authentic community ready to talk about all things cruising.

What sets Cruiseline.com apart are the 200,000 + verified reviews from community members – that means real reviews by real people. These reviews cover every aspect of their cruise experience from the onboard dining, to service, entertainment, and ports. Through a partnership with major cruise agencies, Cruiseline.com is able to gather real reviews from actual cruisers who have sailed on the ships they are reviewing.

For more information visit: Cruiseline.com.

