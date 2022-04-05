Dogfish Head Craft Brewery & Igloo Coolers Stand Up for Mother Nature With Launch of Limited-Edition Eco-Friendly Playmate Elite Cooler & Donation to Keep America Beautiful®

MILTON, Del., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Month, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and Igloo are debuting a limited-edition ECOCOOL Playmate Elite cooler that gives back to Mother Nature. Available now for purchase, The Dogfish Head inspired cooler design is made with post-consumer recycled plastic that not only delivers coolness but also supports each brand's continued efforts in creating more sustainable products and innovations.

Dogfish Head & Igloo's collaborative, limited-edition ECOCOOL Playmate Elite cooler (PRNewswire)

Dogfish Head and Igloo are debuting a limited-edition ECOCOOL Playmate Elite cooler that gives back to Mother Nature.

The eco-friendly Igloo and Dogfish Head ECOCOOL Playmate Elite positively impacts drinkers' enjoyment without negatively impacting the planet. Crafted with post-consumer recycled resin that saves discarded plastic yogurt cups and milk jugs from landfills, the iconic Playmate cooler features flourishing nature-inspired artwork paired with Dogfish Head's signature green color scheme to bring drinkers closer to the environment as they explore the great outdoors with a cold-one in hand.

"With our continued environmental stewardship, it was only natural for us to partner with Igloo to create a sustainable cooler that pairs perfectly with a refreshing beer as another eco-conscious step toward standing up for Mother Nature," said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. "From sourcing regenerative or organic ingredients for many of Dogfish Head beers to implementing sustainably minded initiatives through so many facets of our brand and community, we share the same ethos with Igloo when it comes to protecting and celebrating Mother Nature and its many bounties, one small grain or yogurt cup at a time. And, as beer and nature lovers explore what our world has to offer this Earth Month and beyond, we collectively hope to inspire them on thoughtful choices that give back to the environment."

As part of the collaboration, Dogfish Head is inviting drinkers to stand up for Mother Nature by participating in an Earth Month sweepstakes for a chance to win a variety of eco-friendly prizes, including the limited-edition Dogfish Head ECOCOOL Playmate Elite cooler. For every entry, Dogfish Head will donate $1.00 to Keep America Beautiful® during their 2022 Great American Cleanup®, up to $10,000, with Igloo matching the donation. The sweepstakes will run through April 30, and drinkers can enter at http://www.dogfishheadearthmonthsweeps.com/ and follow the submission instructions for a chance to win. Keep America Beautiful is a section 501(c)(3) organization.

"At Igloo, as we continue our mission to become the most environmentally friendly cooler company on Earth, we're incredibly excited to partner with Dogfish Head," said Jon Sinko, Vice President of Partnerships and Licensing at Igloo. "We share a vision that two brands together can do more good for the planet than each of us could on our own. The collaboration and teamwork from both sides have made this not only fun but also a fulfilling project to work on together, especially with the contribution we're able to make to Keep America Beautiful."

The Igloo and Dogfish Head ECOCOOL Playmate Elite cooler has a 16-quart capacity that fits up to 30 12-ounce cans and is currently available to purchase for $45.00 on Dogfish Head's webstore and at their coastal Delaware merchandise shops. The cooler can also be purchased on igloocoolers.com starting on Earth Day, April 22, while supplies last.

"Having the opportunity to partner with two respected and well-recognized brands, Igloo and Dogfish Head, means a tremendous amount to Keep America Beautiful and the work our team does each day," said Keep America Beautiful Chief Marketing Officer, Noah Ullman. "To know these two companies believe in and support our mission in such a way speaks volumes about their concern for every community's health and well-being, and about their efforts toward sustainability."

For more information, please visit www.dogfishhead.com and igloocoolers.com. Learn more and get involved with Keep America Beautiful® by visiting https://kab.org/ .

ABOUT DOGFISH HEAD CRAFT BREWERY

Dogfish Head has focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as one of the smallest American craft breweries in 1995. A Delaware-based brand and supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C. For more, visit www.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer and Instagram: @dogfishhead.

ABOUT IGLOO COOLERS

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven't lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That's why we're still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

ABOUT KEEP AMERICA BEAUTIFUL®

Keep America Beautiful, the nation's leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling, and Beautify America's Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green, and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision. The organization is driven by the work and passion of nearly 700 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery logo (PRNewsfoto/Dogfish Head Craft Brewery) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dogfish Head Craft Brewery