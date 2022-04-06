Anixa Biosciences' Ovarian Cancer CAR-T Therapy to be Discussed at The 4th International Workshop on CAR-T 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that the inventor of its ovarian cancer CAR-T technology, Dr. José Conejo-Garcia, Chair of the Immunology Department at Moffitt Cancer Center, will be presenting at The 4th International Workshop on CAR-T (iwCAR-T) 2022 on Friday, April 29, 2022. Dr. Conejo-Garcia will be chairing a panel on breast and ovarian cancers and will discuss the use of Chimeric Endocrine Receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology for treating ovarian cancer, an approach he invented that is in development with Anixa. A Phase 1 clinical trial of the therapy based on this technology was recently activated at Moffitt Cancer Center.

During the presentation, titled, "Chimeric Endocrine Receptor (CER) T-cell technology for ovarian cancer," Dr. Conejo-Garcia will discuss the technology, which is an autologous cell therapy comprised of engineered T-cells that target the follicle stimulating hormone receptor (FSHR). FSHR is found at immunologically relevant levels exclusively on the granulosa cells of the ovaries. Since the target is a hormone receptor, and the target-binding domain is derived from its natural ligand, this technology is also known as CER-T (Chimeric Endocrine Receptor T-cell) therapy, a new type of CAR-T.

"I am excited to discuss our novel FSHR-mediated CAR-T technology at this event as part of the goal to share knowledge and research in CAR-T and immunotherapies," stated Dr. Conejo-Garcia. "Moffitt has been working in collaboration with Anixa to advance this program into human clinical studies, and we are thrilled to have recently activated the trial. We look forward to verifying results of this therapeutic approach in solid tumors. Importantly, if this therapeutic approach is successful this could enable a significant shift in the overall treatment paradigm for ovarian cancer."

Dr. José Conejo-Garcia and his research team developed the FSHR-mediated CAR-T technology when he was at the Wistar Institute where he contributed to report for the first time on the role of T-cell responses in the outcome of ovarian cancer patients. Anixa has an exclusive, world-wide license to this technology.

More information about the event can be found at: iwCAR-T.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's portfolio of therapeutics includes a cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and, with partner MolGenie GmbH, a COVID-19 program focused on compounds targeting the Mpro enzyme of SARS-CoV-2, which is largely conserved across all recently identified variants like Delta and Omicron. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a novel vaccine being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to prevent breast cancer – specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most lethal form of the disease – as well as a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on clinical development allows the company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

