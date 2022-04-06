Blue Shield of California and Walgreens Health Unveil New Health Advisory Service Offering Personalized, Affordable Care

Innovative approach expands access to care management and coordination for Californians through in-store and virtual resources

OAKLAND, Calif. and DEERFIELD, Ill., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California and Walgreens Health are expanding access to in-person and virtual care options through the launch of 12 new Walgreens Health Corner™ locations in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles County.

Walgreens Health Corner locations offer individuals an integrated health care experience with access to Health Advisors, qualified personnel with clinical backgrounds such as pharmacists and registered nurses, for in-store health counsel, as well as support and services on the Walgreens Health Corner app.

Services offered at Walgreens Health Corner locations range from preventive care and wellness checks to assistance with managing chronic conditions. The services include:

Counseling from Health Advisors on general health questions.

Select health screenings, such as blood pressure checks and HbA1c tests.

Answering questions about prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Scheduling mammography appointments.

Providing test kits for colorectal cancer screenings

Assistance with technology needs – digital health applications and medical devices.

"Walgreens has a strong community presence throughout the state and together we are offering new ways for Blue Shield members to meet their health care needs and improve their overall health," said D.D. Johnice, vice president of the Health Transformation Lab at Blue Shield of California. "We are thrilled to make these resources available closer to home and to offer more satisfying and convenient support to our members and their families."

The services are available at no additional cost to members enrolled in Blue Shield's commercial PPO (Preferred Provider Organization) and HMO (Health Maintenance Organization) plans, who live within 20 miles of a Walgreens Health Corner location. There are currently 12 Walgreens Health Corner locations available in the Bay Area and Los Angeles County, and an additional eight are planned by the middle of this year. For a list of Health Corner locations, please visit Walgreens.com/BlueShieldCA.

"Our Health Corner collaboration with Blue Shield will allow its eligible members and our customers to receive access to health and wellness products and services from Health Advisors whenever and wherever it's most convenient for them," said John Do, interim president and chief financial officer of Walgreens Health. "This offering, alongside Walgreens Health strategic investments, is another example of how we are working to support patients and help them get and stay healthy across the entire care continuum."

The initiative is designed to reduce care gaps and improve care management and coordination by providing access to more affordable and convenient services in the communities where Blue Shield members live. The effort is part of the innovative, personalized, and tech-enabled care envisioned in Blue Shield's Health Reimagined strategy.

