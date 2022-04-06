Bosch eBike Systems and BCycle Partner to Offer Free eBike Rides in Celebration of Earth Day from April 22-24

Consumers across the country will have access to free eBike rentals from coast-to-coast in eight cities over Earth Day weekend

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch eBike Systems , a division of Bosch Group, has teamed up with BCycle , a national bike-share system, to offer free electric bike rideshare access in eight cities across the country on Earth Day, Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24 to raise awareness about eBikes as a sustainable, fun, and safe mode of transportation. Earth Day brings attention to how people can support and protect the environment. By offering complimentary access to eBike rentals Bosch eBike Systems hopes to encourage new or increased ridership with the ultimate goal of reducing the nation's carbon output.

The free ride pass can be accessed by downloading and using the BCycle app by selecting 'Bosch Earth Day Pass' in participating cities and at kiosks in applicable cities, allowing consumers to check out an eBike for free to experience the ease of using an electric bike all weekend. There is no cost to register for the pass, which grants riders unlimited 60-minute trips. For rides that are more than 60 minutes, riders will accrue the same usage fees that would be applied otherwise in their local BCycle system.1 Participating BCycle stations include Madison BCycle (Madison, Wis.); Santa Barbara BCycle (Santa Barbara, Calif.), Broward BCycle (Broward, Fla.); San Antonio BCycle (San Antonio, Texas); Boulder BCycle (Boulder, Colo.); Encinitas BCycle (Encinitas, Calif.); Nashville BCycle (Nashville, Tenn.); and Greenville BCycle (Greenville, S.C.).

"Earth Day is an important reminder of how we must be more mindful of our impact on the environment. Mobility accounts for more than one fifth of all CO2 emissions worldwide, and riding an eBike is an amazing way to help lower this amount," said Claudia Wasko, Vice President of Bosch eBike Systems Americas. "We're thrilled to partner with BCycle to offer free rides in celebration of Earth Day, exposing riders to a sustainable mode of transportation that is fun, safe, and efficient. We're excited to invite existing riders out for a day of fun and introduce new riders to the endless benefits and joys of riding an eBike."

BCycle currently operates eight bike-shares in the U.S., supplying eBikes and equipment to over 25 additional bike-share programs. Bosch eBike Systems power BCycle's electric fleet, including those at the participating stations. In addition, the Bosch drive systems, which are used by over 100 of the world's leading bicycle manufacturers, offer bike pedal-assist technology that enhances the ride experience, whether riding through a city leisurely, heading to work, or running errands.

"With help from Bosch powering our electric bikes, BCycle ebikes are changing how communities move," said BCycle Executive Director Morgan Ramaker. "Our ultimate goal is to change the world by getting more people on bikes. And thanks to our friends at Bosch, we can introduce more people across the country to bike share as an alternative transportation option with free rides this Earth Day."

About Bosch eBike Systems

Bosch eBike Systems is shaping the future of eBike mobility with innovative products and digital services ranging from highly efficient drive systems to the first production-ready ABS for eBikes and Connected Biking solutions. On the daily routes through the city, on leisurely rides through the countryside or for sporting adventures in the mountains: Bosch eBike Systems offers eBikers the right drive system (drive unit, battery, display, and app) for every requirement and every area of use, ensuring a unique riding sensation. Today, more than 100 of the world's leading bicycle brands trust the perfectly coordinated, modular product portfolio. As an independent division within the Bosch Group, Bosch eBike Systems also makes use of the Group's technology and manufacturing expertise. For healthy, safe and sustainable mobility that is fun.

About Bosch

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 395,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). The company generated sales of 71.5 billion euros in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. With its more than 400 locations worldwide, the Bosch Group has been carbon neutral since the first quarter of 2020. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 129 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, of which nearly 34,000 are software engineers.

About BCycle

Headquartered in Waterloo, WI, BCycle LLC develops and delivers best-in-class bike share systems and is committed to providing an environmentally sustainable transportation alternative for cities. BCycle believes that bike share is the bicycle's role in public transit and is on a mission to change the world by getting more people on bikes. BCycle, a fully owned subsidiary of Trek Bicycle, partners with organizations across the country to deliver community-based bike share. For more information, visit www.bcycle.com and download the BCycle app in the App Store or Google Play Store.

