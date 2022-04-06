CFA Institute Announces Agenda for Flagship Alpha Summit GLOBAL

Virtual conference for investment and wealth professionals set to welcome more than 3,000 delegates

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, today announced the agenda for its flagship conference, Alpha Summit GLOBAL, set to take place between 17 and 19 May 2022. Registration is now open.

A fully virtual three-day event, Alpha Summit GLOBAL will address the industry's biggest challenges and trends. Calling on investment leaders and practitioners to "think beyond the horizon," Alpha Summit GLOBAL will deliver engagement with renowned industry leaders, investors, academics, entrepreneurs, and best-selling authors through five key themes:

Opportunities and Responsibilities with Sustainable Investing : including ESG Standards and how finance can directly help society through investment. Sessions include:



Excelling in a Post-Pandemic World: compelling the investment industry to build back better and smarter through beneficial systems and behaviors that can prepare the world for long-run risks. Sessions include:



Harnessing the Benefits of Innovation and Technology: unlocking disruptive technologies to digitally transform internal processes, analytical skills, and customer experiences. Sessions include:

The Future of Capital Markets Today: preparing investors to face the macro risks and uncertainties and continual market evolution and applying the skills required to help shape a better future for society through investment. Sessions include:

Advancements for the Investment Management Professional: elevating and expanding knowledge and skills through organizational systems, technologies, and relationships to optimize the client experience. Sessions include:



Barbara Pettit, CFA, Managing Director, Professional Learning at CFA Institute, comments:

"Investment professionals are seeking high-quality continuous learning to ensure they remain ready to lead and support clients through the many acute and significant challenges facing investors. Our Alpha Summit will connect industry leaders, investors, analysts, advisors, and wealth managers with the content they need. I encourage all investment professionals to mark their calendars and register for this once-a-year global event."

Alpha Summit GLOBAL is sponsored by PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial Inc.

To register to attend Alpha Summit GLOBAL, or to view the full agenda, please visit here.

The Alpha Summit Series

Alpha Summit is a three-part global and regional conference series for investment professionals hosted by CFA Institute. Alpha Summit GLOBAL is the third in the series, with delegate access available through Basic (free to register) and Premium package options. Early registration pricing is available for delegates enrolling before 19 April 2022. Delegates are eligible to earn up to 12 Professional Learning (PL) credits, including 2.25 Standards, Ethics, and Regulation credits. PL Credits for CFA Institute members and CFA charterholders registering through their online CFA Institute login will be automatically applied. APAC and EMEA Alpha Summit content, recorded in February 2022, is available on-demand here.

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 180,000 CFA® charterholders worldwide in more than 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @CFAInstitute.

