CME Group to Launch Monday and Wednesday Gold, Silver and Copper Weekly Options on May 2

CHICAGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it will launch Monday and Wednesday Gold, Silver and Copper Weekly options on May 2, pending regulatory review. These new options contracts will complement the company's existing Friday Weekly, End-of-Month and Quarterly options on Gold, Silver and Copper futures.

"Fed policy and economic uncertainty are key focuses for our clients across the globe, which also have implications for metals markets," said Jin Chang, Managing Director and Global Head of Metals at CME Group. "We continue to see strong demand for our short-term options, which provide clients with more flexibility to manage short-term price risk. The introduction of Monday and Wednesday Weekly options on Gold, Silver and Copper futures will provide enhanced hedging capabilities around market moving events, including weekend headlines and FOMC meetings."

Gold Weekly options set a record in 2021, with an average daily volume of 8,000 contracts. Silver Weekly options also had a record volume year in 2021 with an average daily volume of over 600 contracts and set a new daily volume record on January 6, 2022 of 3,200 contracts traded.

Monday and Wednesday Gold, Silver and Copper Weekly options will be listed by and subject to the rules of COMEX. For more information, please visit here.

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex ® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

View original content:

SOURCE CME Group