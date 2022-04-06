HUB INTERNATIONAL BOLSTERS RETIREMENT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF 401(K) ADVISORS, INC. IN ILLINOIS

CHICAGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of 401(k) Advisors, Inc. (401(k) Advisors). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Wilmette, Illinois, 401(k) Advisors provides retirement plan consulting services. With $1.3 billion in assets under advisement, 401(k) Advisors assist plan sponsors in the areas of plan design, benchmarking, investment advice, fiduciary compliance and participant outcomes. Stace Hilbrant, Managing Director of 401(k) Advisors, will join Hub Midwest West.

"Stace has an incredible background of managing diverse retirement plan clients and brings a great presence to our team in the Chicago area," said Joe DeNoyior, President of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

