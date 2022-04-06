Contests
Hyundai Teases 2023 Palisade World Debut at New York International Auto Show

Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today provided teaser images of its significantly enhanced 2023 Palisade SUV before its global debut at the New York International Auto Show on April 13 at 9:45 a.m. EDT. The reveal of the new 2023 Palisade can be seen on www.hyundaiusa.com and Hyundai's YouTube channel on April 13.

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade teaser image reveals key design elements, April 6, 2022.
The design of the 2023 Palisade conveys dignified refinement with clear differentiation worthy of a flagship SUV. A wider cascading grille form outlines rugged parametric shield elements for a premium appearance. The new forward lighting signature features vertically-connected LED composite lights that frame the grille creating a sharp-edged, technical appeal. New, multi-spoke alloy wheels fill the wheel openings for a solid, premium appearance.

Hyundai Motor America 
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade teaser image reveals key design elements, April 6, 2022.
