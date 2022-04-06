JW MARRIOTT DEBUTS IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO'S SECOND LARGEST CITY

JW Marriott Hotel Guadalajara Reinforces the Brand's Presence in Mexico and Vision in the Caribbean & Latin America

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, arrives in Guadalajara with the opening of JW Marriott Hotel Guadalajara, ushering in a new level of luxury and sophistication to the second largest city in Mexico. With meaningful design, exceptional service, and a holistic approach to well-being, the hotel brings the JW Marriott brand's mindfulness principles to life, allowing guests to be present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit with each stay.

Hotel Renderings, Courtesy: JW Marriott (PRNewswire)

The hotel, managed by Aimbridge Prisma and developed by Grupo Favier, is located in the Guadalajara Country Club area, one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in the city, surrounded by service and financial corporations, as well as shopping and entertainment venues. It is near the city's major tourist attractions including the Historic Center, Hospicio Cabañas – a World Heritage Site – and Pueblos Mágicos ("Magical Towns") of Tequila and Chapala.

"We are proud to welcome JW Marriott Hotel Guadalajara into our growing portfolio of remarkable hotels in Mexico," said Bruce Rohr, Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. "Guadalajara is a bustling, dynamic, cultural center of Mexico, one which sees business and leisure travelers from around the world. It is our hope to offer these guests a respite from the outside world, in a modern, luxurious setting for travelers who wish to nourish their mind, body, and spirit at every turn."

An urban retreat to escape the hustle and bustle, relax and be present, the property offers 191 rooms and suites, including a spectacular Presidential Suite with its own lap pool and panoramic views of the city, offering business or leisure guests a one-of-a-kind experience. The architecture of the hotel was created by the renowned firm of Javier Sordo Madaleno, while the interiors were enlivened by Arquitectura de Interiores – one of the most prestigious interior design firms in the world. Each guest room was designed to evoke a sense of residential comfort, creating the perfect environment to feel inspired.

Guests will enjoy unobstructed views of the city of Guadalajara as well as elevated dining experiences at the property's various dining outlets including Zibu, created by renowned Chef Eduardo Palazuelos, and offering a unique gastronomic experience that fuses the flavors of Asia and Mexico in a conceptual, architectural, and decorative concept setting. JW Marriott Hotel Guadalajara is also home to the JW Executive Lounge serving breakfast and cocktails as well as a wide variety of the region's star spirit: Tequila at the Agave Bar, while it also features a harmonious space to conduct business meetings.

Featuring a 24/7 fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities, JW Marriott Hotel Guadalajara allows guests to keep up with their workout routine while on the road. A beautiful swimming pool with sweeping views of the city is available for a refreshing dip. The hotel's convenient location and four meeting rooms make it a perfect setting for meetings and events, with spaces that can accommodate up to 110 guests.

ABOUT JW BRAND

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. JW Marriott is a tribute to the founder of Marriott International, J. Willard "J.W." Marriott, who prioritized his own well-being so that he could take better care of others. Inspired by his approach to life and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott properties offer a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are more than 100 JW Marriott hotels in more than 35 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

