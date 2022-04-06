LOCUS ROBOTICS WINS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD IN 2022 STEVIE AWARDS FOR SALES & CUSTOMER SERVICE

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasmine Lombardi, Chief Customer Officer of Locus Robotics was presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the "Woman of the Year in Customer Service" category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

"Locus Robotics is proud to congratulate our Chief Customer Officer, Jasmine Lombardi, for being recognized by The Stevie Awards as one of world's top professionals in customer service," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "We are honored to have a hard-working member of the Locus Robotics team recognized for her achievements in the workplace."

The Locus Customer Success (CS) team plays a significant role in the business's success by partnering with Locus customers in the implementation, optimization, and support of the Locus solution. This allows Locus to rapidly implement Locus solutions in a matter of weeks ensuring that customers achieve their desired business objectives and outcomes. As the Chief Customer Officer, Lombardi manages the CS team, overseeing the strategy of customer deployments, management, optimization, field services and support.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees, in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

With over twenty-five years of in managing customer success and professional services, Lombardi has held senior management roles at Barracuda Networks, Intronis, Aspen Technology, Mzinga, Prospero Technologies and PAREXEL International.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2 – 3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece handling systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures and greenfield, new builds without disrupting workflows. Locus Robotics is a member of the Inc. 500. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

