Pipefy Awarded Four 2022 Comparably Awards for Best Company Outlook, Best Company Bay Area, Best Teams for Engineering and Best Teams for Marketing

The company was recognized against +10K North American Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipefy , the low-code business process automation platform that empowers "doers" to build their own automated workflows and transform the way they work, today announced it has been named 'Best Company and Teams' in four key categories by Comparably — Best Company Outlook, Best Company Bay Area, Best Teams for Engineering and Best Teams for Marketing. The awards were presented after Comparably analyzed millions of ratings from employees of tens of thousands of companies around the world.

"It brings me a lot of pride as a leader to see our employees thriving and advocating for our company," said Alessio Alionço, Founder and CEO at Pipefy. "As a people-first company, this validation of knowing our team sees Pipefy as a place that recognizes their efforts and worries about their happiness shows me we are on the right path. And as CEO, this proves that you can lead a team with 10x execution without them sacrificing quality of life."

"Being recognized with these awards just validates how corporate culture and success walk hand in hand," said Ananth Avva, President and COO at Pipefy. "Pipefy saw a tremendous amount of growth in 2021. As many companies are facing churn as a result of The Great Resignation, it's incredibly fulfilling to receive this type of feedback from our employees. We believe that building a business means you first have to build the people."

Comparably's mission is to make workplaces transparent and rewarding for both employees and employers. Comparably reveals company cultures & market compensation (as contributed by real employees), and showcases the fairest and most accurate display of employer brands.

These recognitions follow three other awards granted to Pipefy by Comparably in late 2021. After starting 2022 with powerful momentum , the company was also awarded twice in G2's prestigious 2022 Best Software Awards, for IT Management Products and Project Management Products. The company is also growing its team and is actively hiring for multiple jobs worldwide—it closed 2021 with over 500 employees.

