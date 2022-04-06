RCLCO and RCLCO Fund Advisors Continues Expansion, Opening a Denver Office

The additional physical presence reflects a 20% team growth in 2021

BETHESDA, Md., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading real estate consulting firm RCLCO and affiliate RCLCO Fund Advisors (RFA) announced team member expansion in Denver, Colorado and the opening of their newest employment hub at the Triangle Building, adjacent to Union Station. The new office further establishes the organization's Mountain West presence and builds on the firm's continued nationwide growth. Other preexisting hubs include Washington D.C. (Bethesda), Los Angeles, Austin, and Orlando, from which both practices serve a global client base. The Colorado business will be led by established local and RFA Managing Director Cyndi Thomas, who is also championing the firm's ESG initiatives and efforts. Cyndi has been active in ULI Colorado and the CU Boulder Real Estate Center Advisory Board and will continue to expand the firm's presence in the region.

Regarding the growth of the Denver team, Adam Ducker, Chief Executive Officer of RCLCO, notes that "Denver and the Intermountain West has been an active market for RCLCO for many years and growing very quickly. Colorado has also proven a very fertile place to attract talent – including data scientists and key members of our growing Technology Team."

Taylor Mammen, Chief Executive Officer of RFA notes, "Our continued expansion is a reflection of RCLCO and RFA's mutually reinforcing strengths and unmatched focus on serving clients as the industry continues to evolve." Denver ranked #1 in RCLCO's 2021 STEM Job Growth Index (STEMdex), which projects which metro area MSAs will have the strongest outlook for growth in STEM jobs.

About RCLCO

Since 1967, RCLCO has been the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, public institutions and non-real estate companies seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. With the insights and experience gained over 50 years and thousands of projects – touching over $5B of real estate activity each year – RCLCO brings success to all product types across the United States and around the world. RCLCO leverages quantitative analytics platforms and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at an entity, portfolio, or project level. Learn more at www.rclco.com

About RCLCO Fund Advisors (RFA)

Established in 2011 and an SEC Registered Investment Advisor since 2014, RCLCO Fund Advisors advises institutional investors on real estate investments through its analytical rigor, highly customized client-centric service, and impassioned search for alignment. With over $75 billion in real estate assets under advisement, RFA's diverse and experienced team offers a differentiated approach to real estate investing to address the unique challenges faced by institutional investors through its focus on demand-driven investing, real estate operations, and partnership alignment. Learn more at www.rclco.com/rfa

