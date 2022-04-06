SIPUP ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF VP FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN EUROPE

TEL AVIV, Israel , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sipup Corp (OTC: SPUP) pleased to announce the appointment of Badri Avraham Gagulashvili as Vice President for Business Development in Europe.

Mr. Gagulashvili is a law school graduate and serves as a premier consultant, primarily in cyber security and its associated industries. He is also a decorated Major in the Israeli Defense Force and continues to serve in active reserve duty.

Mr. Gagulashvili brings extensive knowledge and experience with him specifically with regards to renewable energy in the broad European market and especially in Eastern Europe, where Romania is a central hub. He has valuable experience in erecting nation-wide projects while working closely with governmental bodies in Europe and Africa.

Given Mr. Gagulashvili's background, experience and expertise, Mr. Gagulashvili will manage its European-related renewable energy projects.

In a statement, the Mr. Isaac Thomas stated, "We are delighted to have Badri on board. We believe that he will be a significant asset in our efforts to expand our operations to the European Theater."

About Sipup

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, VeganNation, Sipup is an ecosystem which unites individuals, businesses and organizations to discover, share and trade goods and services based on vegan values and lifestyles. VeganNation is leading the vegan community with a sophisticated technology platform that enables a robust vegan economy to flourish.

The company supports sustainable trade and promotes conscious and sustainable consumption and lifestyle. Visit the website at www.vegannation.io , download the VeganNation app on a smartphone, and follow the company on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements regarding the closing of the merger and the future revenues, profits and growth following the acquisition closing. The words "believe", "may", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "should", "plan", "could", "target", "potential", "is likely", "will", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include our ability to integrate the operations of the acquired entities and manage the combined entity, the success of our business plan, market reception of our business plan, our ability to raise the capital needed to realize our business plan, our ability to meet the challenges posed by the new coronavirus pandemic and how the pandemic will affect our ability to raise the capital needed for to realize our business plan, our ability to retain needed personnel and our ability to compete against companies with much larger resources. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the current report on Form 8-K relating to the merger to be filed by us on or prior to October 6, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

