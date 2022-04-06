TransForce Group Names Jesus Bosque as Chief Operating Officer

--A Newly Created Positon as TransForce Continues to Experience Exponential Growth--

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransForce Group, a recognized leader in the transportation and logistics industry, announced today that Jesus Bosque has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Bosque joins TransForce Group from L&R Distributors, a national distributor of specialty and general merchandise as well as the largest distributor of cosmetics in the U.S, where he served as COO.

(PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to have Jesus join our team," said Dennis Cooke, President and CEO of TransForce Group. "Creating the COO role at TransForce Group and appointing Jesus is key to supporting and continuing the accelerated growth we have been experiencing."

Bosque has over 16 years of progressive growth experience leading large organizations with end-to-end supply chain expertise in sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, and strategic planning. He leverages technology and Six-Sigma techniques to drive innovation in B2B and D2C sectors. He has collaborated with venture capital and private equity firms on both the buy and sell-side of M&A transactions, and has successfully led the subsequent integrations.

"Adding Jesus to our TransForce Group executive team is an incredibly important step in the future growth of the company," said Leon Brujis, Partner at Palladium Equity Partners, L.L.C., a private equity firm whose affiliate is TransForce Group's majority owner. "His experience in leveraging technology and operational efficiencies to accelerate EBITDA growth is a huge win for the future of TransForce Group."

Prior to TransForce Group and L&R, Bosque worked as the VP of Operations for a marketplace startup called MakeSpace where he led a successful acquisition by Iron Mountain. He also served as Director of Operations at L'Oréal where he led the beauty giant's omnichannel strategy for physical distribution in North America. Bosque also spent over five years at Amazon, progressing through several positions of increasing responsibility to the role of Fulfillment Center Site Leader, where he ran a leading-edge robotics facility.

Bosque has an MBA in Supply Chain & Operations from Texas A&M University and a BS in Economics, from Universidad Regiomontana in Mexico. He studied International Business Management at École Supérieure de Commerce in France and is a Certified Supply Chain Professional (CSCP). He is fluent in English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese.

"I could not be more thrilled to join TransForce Group," said Jesus Bosque, COO of TransForce Group. "We have a great journey ahead in looking at operational efficiency opportunities to support our drivers and our service offerings to carriers. And, with the exponential growth of the new TF1 app, the sky is the limit."

About TransForce Group

TransForce Group is a recognized leader in the transportation and logistics industry offering innovative and integrated, technology-enabled solutions to third-party logistics, private fleets, and trucking companies to accelerate their growth, improve efficiencies and solve organizational demands. From increased driver application flow through digital marketing to full and partial outsourced recruiting capabilities, TransForce Group continues to actively expand and diversify their portfolio ahead of industry trends. The company continues to lead the industry in innovative driver shortage solutions by enrolling new CDL students (many of them veterans) and guiding them from the classroom through their career as a professional driver, boasting an above-industry-average, diverse driver workforce. The company recently and successfully launched TF1, a digital network of prequalified, ready-to-work, CDL-licensed drivers matched in real-time with available jobs. TransForce Group operates throughout the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about TransForce Group can be found at transforce.com.

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is the oldest minority-owned private equity buyout firm in the industry with over $3 billion of assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested over $3 billion of capital in 38 platform investments and 148 add-on acquisitions, realizing 22 of these platform investments. The principals of the firm have extensive experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a special focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth in the U.S. Hispanic population. Palladium, which is a Certified B Corp, is based in New York City. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com.

Media Contact:

Katherine MacLane, VP Strategic Marketing & Communications

Email: kmaclane@transforce.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TransForce, Inc.