Trulieve Hosts Framingham, Massachusetts Grand Opening Celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, is pleased to announce the opening of a dispensary in Framingham, Massachusetts on Sunday, April 3. Located in New England's Golden Triangle retail district at 85 Worcester Rd., the new dispensary provides an elevated in-store experience. This is Trulieve's third and largest retail location in Massachusetts.

At more than 5,000 square feet, the Trulieve Framingham showroom will offer a fresh, spacious, contemporary look with elegant finishes. The updated configuration allows customers to browse and explore in an interactive space. The dispensary will open as an adult-use dispensary and expand to include medical cannabis later this Spring.

The grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 9 will include several dignitary and celebrity appearances, executive meet & greets, live brand activations, giveaways, food trucks, all day in-store promotional offers, and more. Register for exclusive Framingham updates and events at enrollnow.vip/join/3542.

"We are thrilled to offer a more elevated experience for Trulieve customers and patients," said Kim Rivers, Chief Executive Officer of Trulieve. "This is a tremendous milestone in Trulieve's Northeast growth, and we look forward to providing exceptional customer service to a variety of patients and customers with our high-quality products."

Trulieve focuses on growing safe, quality cannabis and continually works to provide a wide variety of innovative products for adult use customers and medical patients in Massachusetts. Trulieve will offer a wide selection of cannabis products and in-house brands such as:

Momenta – Trulieve's staple cannabis line for everyday wellness and overall well-being. The product lineup includes tinctures, nano tinctures, capsules, RSO and a topical muscle gel.

Sweet Talk – Trulieve's line of tasty edibles, including craveable chocolates and gummies infused with premium quality cannabis.

Muse – Trulieve's line of premium, cannabis concentrates and cartridges.

Cultivar Collection – Premium group of small-batch, top-shelf cannabis. Each unique strain is carefully bred to deliver undeniably rich flavor and potent terpenes.

In addition to Trulieve's proprietary brands, customers and patients will have access to beloved partner brands such as Bhang, Binske, Blue River, O.pen, Puffco, and Slang. Trulieve is also the exclusive provider of clones in the Massachusetts market.

Trulieve is partnering with Dr. Marion McNabb's team at the Cannabis Center of Excellence (CCOE) to support the non-profit's ongoing medical cannabis research. The CCOE's study was first approved in March 2021 by the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth to collect information from healthcare providers in both the U.S. and Canada about their knowledge, attitude, and practices related to medical cannabis.

Additional Trulieve dispensaries in Massachusetts are located in Northampton and Worcester. For more information on store activations, promotions and locations, please visit trulieve.com/dispensaries/massachusetts.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

