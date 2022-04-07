131st Canton Fair to Launch Online from April 15-24

GUANGZHOU, China, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 131st China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will open its online edition once again from April 15 to 24, 2022. To further the domestic and international dual circulation, the Fair is combining an online exhibition, matchmaking for supplier and buyers, and a special zone for cross-border e-commerce.

Over 25,000 exhibitors around the globe will showcase their products from 50 exhibition areas across 16 categories, in addition to a designated "rural vitalization" area for all exhibitors from less-developed areas. The official Canton Fair website will feature exhibits and exhibitors, connection for companies across the globe, new product releases, virtual exhibition halls, as well as supporting services such as press, events, and conference support.

To improve user experience with more efficient trade connections, the Canton Fair has applied continuous optimization to functions and services that facilitate and support interaction and trade transactions between various parties in order to discover market potential in China.

The Fair is launching a series of promotional events in different formats to promote cooperation between global businesses and Chinese companies. Eye-catching "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" activities with 8 different themes will be unveiled to show the development of China's smart manufacturing. Events also include 50 "Trade Bridge" activities that nearly 20 leading multinational companies, such as Auchan, Telos, X5 and Koper, and over 400 professional buyers have pre-registered for. Among them are matchmaking activities aiming to connect multinational companies and Chinese manufacturers, as well as buyers from key Chinese industrial clusters and foreign brands.

Events will also invite experts from international trade promotion agencies, business associations, think tanks and trade service providers to share insights on trade policies, market trends, industrial advantages, and industry trends, including a speech from PwC experts on policy interpretation and RCEP market analysis, and a report shared by SGS Group on the latest high-value industry developments.

This Canton Fair is free-of-charge for exhibitors and cross-border e-commerce platforms that participate in the satellite events. Buyers can find and share business opportunities and seek common development here.

