Award-winning dental implant training curriculum ensures continued focus on elevating quality of care from Aspen Dental providers

1,400 Aspen Dental providers have been trained since December 2020

Company aims to train an additional 700 doctors in 2022, in anticipation of growing demand for dental implant therapies

CHICAGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental today shared the impact of its robust dental implant training initiative, reinforcing the company's commitment to training and professional development with the goal of improving accessible, quality care for patients across the country. Since December 2020, more than 1,400 Aspen Dental providers across the nation have received a combination of surgical and restorative implant training. Of this group, 168 doctors have provided care to 7,796 patients with dental implant procedures – an average of 5.1 per doctor, per month. This number is in addition to the tens of thousands of patients already cared for with implant therapies every year by Aspen Dental doctors.

The Aspen Group Provides World-Class Dental Implant Training to a Record-Breaking Number of Aspen Dental Providers (PRNewswire)

We're eager to continue growing our leadership in implantology and empower doctors to confidently provide the best care.

Aspen Dental plans to build on this momentum in 2022, targeting to train an additional 300 doctors in surgical implant procedures and 450 in restorative implantology by the end of the year.

A recipient of the Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Learning Gold Award for Best Use of a Blended Learning Program, Aspen Dental's dental implantology curriculum is one of the most effective, engaging training programs in the country. Aspen Dental's comprehensive approach trains doctors on every aspect of the implant process, from diagnosis to delivery of care, for both restorative and surgical implantology.

The growing need for implant treatments and robust dental education is supported by research that shows more than 150 million people in the U.S. are missing at least one tooth (partial edentulism) and over one million of these cases go untreated annually. Additionally, more than 37 million Americans suffer complete edentulism, a condition linked to serious health, social and psychological issues.

"Over the past several years, we've continued to see implantology arise as one of the most effective treatment tactics for oral health needs," said Sundeep Rawal, DMD, senior vice president of implant support services for Aspen Dental. "At the same time, dental implantology is one of the most under-educated clinical specialty areas in dental school curriculum. To empower doctors to confidently provide the best level of care possible and meet the demand for implant therapies, we're eager to continuing growing our investment and leadership in implantology training."

Training a record-breaking number of dentists in implantology is just one way Aspen Dental demonstrates a commitment to professional development for all Aspen Dental team members. As Aspen Dental offices transition towards all-digital workstreams, care teams have increased opportunity to develop new areas of expertise and professional advancement within the organization – all while curating a more accessible patient experience.

For more information, visit www.aspendental.com/implants.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 20 years later, with nearly 1,000 Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About TAG - The Aspen Group

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four healthcare support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

The Aspen Group Provides World-Class Dental Implant Training to a Record-Breaking Number of Aspen Dental Providers (PRNewswire)

The Aspen Group Provides World-Class Dental Implant Training to a Record-Breaking Number of Aspen Dental Providers (PRNewswire)

TAG - The Aspen Group - Logo (PRNewsfoto/TAG - The Aspen Group) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Aspen Dental) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aspen Dental