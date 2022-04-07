Blue River Advises Trinamic, LLC And Its Subsidiaries On Sale To HC3

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue River Financial Group, Inc. ("Blue River"), a leading North American middle market investment banking firm, announced it served as exclusive M&A advisor to Jonesboro, AR-based Trinamic, LLC and its subsidiaries AutoMail and Document Output Center (collectively "AutoMail/DOC") in its sale to Birmingham, AL-based HC3. The acquisition closed on March 1, 2022. HC3 acquired all assets and operations of AutoMail/DOC.

Blue River served as exclusive M&A advisor to Trinamic and its subsidiaries AutoMail and DOC in its sale to HC3.

Steve Smith founded Syntel in 1997, but subsequently changed its name to AutoMail. The company provides software to commercial banks, utilities, hospitals, and other businesses allowing them to automate and reduce expenses for statement production and fulfillment, document delivery, and tax notice processing. Smith later created DOC to provide outsourced document printing and mailing services to banks and other organizations with high volume printing and mailing requirements.

HC3 is a data-driven technology company that connects financial institutions to their customers through document design, digital delivery, and print delivery. The acquisition not only increases HC3's client base, it significantly expands its software team and product offerings.

Steve Smith said, "The McGahee family and HC3 impressed me with two overarching characteristics - honor and excellence. I am grateful our employees and customers are in good hands."

HC3's President, Griffin McGahey, said, "As we sought an opportunity to expand our reach, AutoMail/DOC's culture of service and core values matched ours. HC3 will now serve 611 financial institutions across the nation."

William (Bill) Loftis, Managing Partner of Blue River, served as lead investment banker on the transaction. Bill noted, "The best transactions occur when both sides are pleased with the deal. In this case, the two cultures aligned nicely. We expect the principals will be just as satisfied with the transaction outcome many years down the road as they were on the day of closing."

About Blue River

Blue River Financial Group is a middle market merger and acquisition advisory firm headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. It assists corporations, private equity groups and individuals in the sale and acquisition of businesses, and has completed assignments in multiple business segments. With over 20 years of experience spanning across 50 global industries, Blue River provides a suite of services to middle market clients including corporate development, private equity support, valuations and transaction consulting, placing a premium on relationship-centered transaction counsel and client focus. Learn more at goblueriver.com.

