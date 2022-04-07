City Wide Facility Solutions Opens Third Bay Area Office

Professional Entrepreneur Brings Premier Facility Solutions to the North Bay Area

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has opened its seventh location in California. The new office, located in Santa Rosa, serves cities in Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Solano County.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout the Northern Bay area now have access to a single-source solution for all of their facility management needs. Peter Holewinski, former owner of a home care business, opened the doors to City Wide Facility Solutions at 1400 North Dutton Ave., Suite 9 in Santa Rosa.

"As someone who has been a business owner and understands the level of dedication needed to be successful, I was drawn to the City Wide Facility Solutions opportunity because of the support system it provides," said Holewinski. "That backbone of support allows me to entirely focus on the building owners and property managers in my community to ensure they no longer have to worry about how to get the services they need for their buildings."

Holewinski is a fourth generation Sonoma County resident, living on his great-grandfather's homestead in Alexander Valley. He began his career in multi-national banking and corporate finance where he managed business organizations and teams in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Europe and the United Kingdom. This includes launching the first structured trade finance team at a major bank in Singapore. More recently, he owned and operated a successful home care business for seven years in Sonoma County.

"By working with teams in diverse cultures, I learned a lot about patience and how to problem solve," added Holewinski. "That experience helped shaped my skills in client management and support which will prove to be very fruitful as I continue to build the City Wide brand here in the Northern Bay area."

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company.

