Crexi Recognizes Top Performing Brokers with its First Annual Platinum Broker Awards

The inaugural awards program highlights the top one percent of commercial real estate brokers who achieved tremendous success on Crexi's platform

LOS ANGELES , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crexi , the commercial real estate (CRE) industry's fastest-growing marketplace, data, and technology platform, today announced the winners of its first annual Platinum Broker Awards, an inaugural awards program recognizing the top one percent of brokers on Crexi's platform.

(PRNewswire)

"This program is our way of acknowledging the brokers who continue to make an impact and find success with Crexi across sales, lease, and auction functions," stated Mike DeGiorgio, founder and CEO of Crexi. "Commercial real estate has been a difficult landscape to navigate over the past two years, but brokers have found technology solutions like Crexi to continue growing their business and closing more deals in record time."

The Platinum Broker Awards do not follow a judging or nomination model. The awarding is strictly performance based, looking at brokers' activities on Crexi. This program goes beyond property volume and total value sold, taking into account platform activity, search scores, leads, and more. The Platinum Broker Awards' model levels the playing field, allowing all brokers, regardless of business size, to be recognized as a top performer.

All brokers on Crexi are eligible for the Platinum Broker Awards. Nomination is based on high engagement, high property search score, use and knowledge of Crexi's marketing portal, deals closed on Crexi, as well as a healthy number of leads per listing, total listings, and total value. Brokers are recognized based on three focuses - sale, lease and auction. Winners from the sale and lease categories span hospitality, industrial, land, multifamily, office, retail, restaurant, and special purpose sectors, while the auction category spotlights top performers overall.

This year's list includes 1,000 Platinum Brokers. Winners receive a glassical award and an exclusive badge on their Crexi profile recognizing them as a Platinum Broker and identifying them as a Crexi expert to clients and colleagues.

Today, brokers continue to seek out technology solutions that provide a unique opportunity to advance in the industry and become more profitable. Over the past 24 months, Crexi has increased buyer activity over 43 percent across asset classes, and decreased average deal time by nearly 10 percent across industrial, multifamily, office and retail. Lowering average deal times means transactions are occurring more quickly, allowing brokers to move to their next opportunity at an increasingly fast pace.

For more information about the Platinum Broker Awards or to take a look at the full list of winners, please visit: https://go.crexi.com/platinumbrokerawards/

If you're a broker who is interested in learning more about Crexi, please visit: https://www.crexi.com/

About Crexi

Commercial Real Estate Exchange, Inc. (Crexi) is revolutionizing the way commercial real estate professionals transact by accelerating deal velocity and democratizing access to both properties and industry data. In 2015, Crexi embarked on a journey to transform the CRE industry: to create a single-source hub for stakeholders to market, analyze, and trade commercial property.

Today, Crexi empowers nearly 2 million buyers, brokers, and tenants each month to explore over $2 trillion of property value nationwide and has helped to close upward of $330 billion in transactions. Crexi's growing team of 225+ employees — based in Los Angeles with offices in Miami, New York, Dallas, Phoenix, and Raleigh — strive to create a centralized CRE marketplace with enhanced marketing, due diligence, and deal-closing tools to accelerate our users' success. For more information on Crexi, visit www.crexi.com .

Official Crexi logo (PRNewsfoto/Crexi) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CREXI