Delta Community Credit Union Announces Winners in Annual Scholarship Program

Five Georgia Students to Receive $25,000 in College Scholarships

ATLANTA, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union (www.DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia's largest credit union with $9 billion in assets, today announced the names of the five recipients in its 2022 Scholarship Program who will receive scholarships totaling $25,000.

Divine Madubike, a freshman at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, majoring in Law and Finance (PRNewswire)

Based on academic achievement, community involvement and an essay submission, $5,000 will be awarded to each of the following:

Divine Madubike, a freshman at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia , majoring in Law and Finance

Erik Tekenbroek, a senior at Johnson Ferry Christian Academy in Marietta, Georgia , who plans to attend Baylor University in Waco, Texas , to major in Finance

Arya Telang , a senior at Campbell High School in Smyrna, Georgia , who plans to attend the University of Georgia to major in International Affairs and Business

Prisha Vallamsetti, a senior at Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Georgia , who plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology to major in Business Administration

Janiyah Williams , a senior at Langston Hughes High School in Atlanta , who plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology to major in Biology

"We are proud to support these hard-working students so they may focus on pursuing their academic goals," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "We hope these students will, in turn, achieve their career aspirations and develop as leaders in their chosen professions who share our commitment to foster collaboration and prosperity in local communities."

In addition to its Scholarship Program, Delta Community also offers an annual Philanthropic Fund, more than 160 free financial literacy classes and workshops annually through its award-winning Financial Education Center, and quarterly scholarships for students attending Historically Black Colleges or Universities.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 460,000 members, 28 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 130 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

