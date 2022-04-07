Harte Hanks to Present at the NobleCon18 Conference on April 20, 2022

Presentation Scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Management to Conduct Breakout Sessions on April 20, 2022

CHELMSFORD, Mass., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harte Hanks, Inc. (Nasdaq: HHS), a leading global customer experience company, today announced that Brian Linscott, Harte Hanks' Chief Executive Officer, and Lauri Kearnes, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 9:30 a.m. ET on April 20, 2022, at the Noble Capital Markets' 18th Annual Investor Conference ("NobleCon18") at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida. Management will conduct breakout sessions at 1:45 p.m. ET and at 3:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Participants interested in registering for the conference or meeting with Harte Hanks management may contact their Noble Capital Markets' representative or visit their website at https://www.nobleconference.com.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day by visiting the Harte Hanks investor relations website at https://investors.hartehanks.com/.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks (Nasdaq: HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract, and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM, among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit hartehanks.com

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" or "the Company" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

Investor Relations Contact:

FNK IR

Rob Fink or Tom Baumann

(646) 809-4048 / (646) 349-6641

HHS@fnkir.com

